Hours after suffering a season-ending injury, the star linebacker was in the locker room in Tampa and encouraging teammates.

By Tim Kawakami Published Oct. 12, 2025 • 7:00pm

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen . I’m thinking about all the times Fred Warner was the one who had to talk about a fallen teammate and friend after a calamitous loss, and it was Warner who had to try to bind the emotional wounds and lead the way forward. I’m thinking about his sad and passionate words after Brock Purdy was knocked out and the 49ers lost the January 2023 NFC Championship Game. I’m thinking about Warner continuing on — playing with a fractured bone of his own — through the injury ravages of last season. I’m thinking about Warner just a few weeks ago, sounding as optimistic as possible after Nick Bosa was lost for the season.

I have to admit I almost was waiting for Warner to get up to the podium on Sunday — after Kyle Shanahan, Mac Jones, and Christian McCaffrey — because that’s what always happens after a 49ers game. The leaders talk. Which means Warner talks. But not on Sunday. Not for many Sundays. Which just seems impossible if you’ve been around the 49ers at all over the years.

Other 49ers stars and starters have been lost to injury, then came back. But Warner was the constant leader, speechmaker, playmaker, and larger-than-life force of the defense and the entire team. Always there. Always up front. And always leading. Now, Warner is out for the season after dislocating his ankle and probably breaking a bone in the first quarter of the 49ers’ eventual 30-19 loss in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday.

And the 49ers face not only the loss of Warner on the field — and he was obviously already missed against Baker Mayfield & Co. on Sunday — but also the loss of his presence in the locker room, his words at the podium, and just his essential 49ers omnipresence. What are the 49ers when they don’t have Fred Warner in uniform? I honestly don’t know; he was drafted in 2018 and it feels like he’s been here for 30 seasons, not just eight. “It’s heartbreaking,” Christian McCaffrey told reporters when asked about the loss of Warner. “He’s one of the best players I’ve ever played with and one of the best leaders I’ve ever played with.” Another sign of the significance of this moment: Warner stayed in the locker room through the game, spoke to the team afterward, and broke down the team huddle. I’ve never heard of another seriously injured player doing this just hours after suffering the injury — and certainly not somebody lost for the year — but if any player was going to do it, of course, it had to be Warner, in the darkest moment, when all hope and light seemed to be burning away. It had to be Warner trying to lead the way forward from his own fall. Can the 49ers survive without him, after losing Bosa already, while they’re still waiting for Purdy, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk to come back, and things seem weird between Jauan Jennings and Shanahan? And knowing that they surely will suffer more injuries every week? The season is not over, of course. There are still 11 games left to play. There is still a trade deadline to maneuver through. The 49ers (4-2) are still in first place in the NFC West with victories in hand against all three other division teams. They’ve played well enough to know they still can make the postseason. They will keep playing. They must keep playing. There are still things to accomplish.

Players from both teams gathered around Warner before he was carted off the field on Sunday. | Source: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images