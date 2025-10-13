Without Fred Warner, the 49ers’ dreams look different

The 49ers have withstood injuries to several key stars this season. The loss of a superstar linebacker is a season-altering shift.

By Kerry Crowley Published Oct. 13, 2025 • 10:30am

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen . When Christian McCaffrey returned to the field following an eight-game absence due to an Achilles injury last season, the 49ers still had every reason to believe they could make a deep playoff run. When McCaffrey limped from the snowy field in Buffalo to the blue medical tent on the sideline and then to the visiting locker room in Orchard Park four weeks later, their season was over.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are two players this iteration of the 49ers simply can’t win without: McCaffrey and star linebacker Fred Warner. Quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle, and pass rusher Nick Bosa probably also belong on the “irreplaceable” list, but the 49ers have managed to stay competitive for brief periods when each of those players has dealt with injuries. When McCaffrey was ruled out for the season last December, the 49ers lost their way.

There’s no telling how this year’s team will respond to the dislocated and fractured ankle Warner suffered on Sunday in Tampa, but if the second half of a 30-19 defeat to the Bucs is any indication, it’s going to be a long few months. Warner is more than a four-time All-Pro linebacker. He might be the most complete player in football as a sideline-to-sideline run stopper, an elite coverage defender, and the 49ers’ best turnover generator. The former third-round draft pick recently passed Patrick Willis for the franchise lead in forced fumbles, and his 10 career interceptions – a stat the 49ers’ defense hasn’t logged yet this season – are the most of any player on the roster.