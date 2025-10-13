Newsom vetoes AI child protection bill amid tech industry opposition

The governor said the measure’s broad limits on chatbots could unintentionally block minors from using AI entirely.

Oct. 13, 2025

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed Assembly Bill 1064, legislation that sought to protect children from psychological and criminal harms tied to the rise of artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT. The veto comes as part of a broader package of AI-related bills aimed at establishing guardrails for how AI interacts with children and vulnerable users. Although most of the measures have been signed into law, including new rules that add hefty fines for AI deepfake pornography and require AI chatbots and social media platforms to verify users’ ages and monitor for suicidal thoughts, Newsom declined to approve AB 1064, which had been touted as one of the state’s strongest attempts to regulate AI chatbots.

“AB 1064 imposes such broad restrictions on the use of conversational AI tools that it may unintentionally lead to a total ban on the use of these products by minors,” Newsom wrote in his veto letter (opens in new tab) . He said he plans to work with lawmakers next year to develop a new bill that ensures young people can use AI in a manner that is safe and age-appropriate. In recent months, several incidents have highlighted the effects of chatbots on those struggling with mental health issues as well as the danger deepfakes can pose to media literacy and child safety. In August, Matthew and Maria Raine filed a lawsuit against OpenAI after their 16-year-old son, Adam Raine, took his life after confiding in ChatGPT, which allegedly helped devise suicide methods for the boy. Last summer, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu filed lawsuits against 16 major deepfake pornography websites — 10 of which have since been shut down, according to ABC7 (opens in new tab) . “We’re sorely disappointed to see Governor Newsom side with Big Tech over the more than 150 families who have suffered the most unimaginable loss: the passing of their child encouraged by companion AI,” Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahn, who authored AB 1064, said in a statement. “The other legislation signed by the governor, and supported by big tech, does not do enough to protect our kids.” While the legislation represents a significant expansion of protections for AI users, critics argue some of the most important policies were watered down at the last minute. The signed legislation (opens in new tab) focuses on several areas of AI and online safety. Assembly Bill 621 (opens in new tab) , for example, strengthens penalties for deepfake pornography, allowing victims — including minors — to seek up to $250,000 in civil relief against third parties who knowingly distribute nonconsensual sexually explicit material. AB 316 (opens in new tab) prevents AI developers from escaping liability by claiming their technology acted autonomously, while AB 1043 (opens in new tab) requires age verification by operating system and app store providers to block children from accessing inappropriate content. AB 56 (opens in new tab) mandates social media warning labels about the harms of extended platform use.