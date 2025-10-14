These World Series contenders should serve as inspiration for Buster Posey and the Giants

The Blue Jays and the Brewers used high contact rates to put pressure on opposing defenses. In San Francisco, it’s time to cut down on the strikeouts.

By John Shea Published Oct. 14, 2025 • 6:00am

Major League Baseball's postseason bracket is down to the final four, and the Giants can find inspiration from how two of the teams strategize and carry out their game plans. The Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers are everything the Giants wanted to be this season. And should try to be going forward.

From president of baseball operations Buster Posey to the coaching staff, the Giants spoke often about the need to do the “little things” right to prolong rallies, win games, and contend in the top-heavy National League West. Obviously, they fell short. The Blue Jays and Brewers are exhibits A and B on how it’s done.

Aside from being fundamentally sound by making the routine plays and running the bases well, their situational hitting is tremendous – they put the ball in play and don’t strike out much. That Blue Jays hitters average just 5.5 strikeouts in the postseason, fewest among the 12 playoff teams, and the Brewers’ average is 7.3 shows how they emphasize contact. It was a similar story in the regular season. The Blue Jays had the lowest strikeout rate in the majors while the Brewers ranked sixth. The Giants were 19th and reached double-digits in strikeouts a whopping 62 times. By comparison, the Brewers did it 41 times, the Blue Jays just 25.

Putting the ball in play is harder than ever with more pitchers than ever throwing close to 100 mph (quite a few who surpass triple digits) and reaching optimal spin rates on secondary pitches thanks in part to advanced technology.

Buster Posey could look to emulate some of baseball’s most successful teams in his second year as president of baseball operations. | Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Blue Jays and Brewers make it work with their bat-to-ball skills and relatively low swing-and-miss rates – the Blue Jays ranked first in the majors in contact rate at 80.5% while the Brewers were third at 79.5%. Did they sacrifice power in the process? Perhaps. The Blue Jays ranked 11th in the majors in homers, the Brewers 22nd. But here they are, one step from the World Series, with only the Seattle Mariners and L.A. Dodgers in their way, though each team is in an early hole – the Blue Jays are down two games to none against Seattle in the ALCS, and the Brewers lost their opener to the Dodgers in the NLCS. The Giants, who have reached the playoffs once in nine years, benefited in their championship era by putting the ball in play and putting pressure on defenses, and that’s again a talking point with Posey in charge. Especially with Oracle Park a pitchers’ paradise. This is a good time to mention that the top upcoming free agent, Kyle Tucker, is known for his contact and nearly had as many walks (87) as strikeouts (88). He’d fit in nicely in right field as a Giant, but there will be plenty of cheaper contact hitters that Posey can pursue in free agency and the trade market. When I asked Posey late in the season if he’d like to add more contact hitters moving forward, he said, “I think that’s fair. I think you need a balance. You’re going to need some guys that are probably going to swing and miss more but have the ability to hit the ball out of the park, but you also need the guys that are going to swing and miss less and be more line-drive, contact oriented.”

Matt Chapman believes new technology set to debut in 2026 could help him better master the strike zone. | Source: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Posey, who emphasized contact hitters in his first draft and trade deadline, realizes his big-swing guys are who they are and isn’t about to revamp their approaches. Willy Adames struck out a career-high 179 times, 11th most in the majors. Rafael Devers’ combined strikeout number in Boston and San Francisco was also a career high, 192, fifth most in the majors. Devers ranked sixth among qualifying hitters in hard-hit rate behind prominent sluggers Kyle Schwarber, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Oneil Cruz, and James Wood. On the other hand, there’s a lot of swing and miss with Devers, who struck out four times in five separate games. He also had eight three-strikeout games and became the first player in history with 15 strikeouts over five games to open a season. In one five-game stretch as a Giant, he K’d 14 times. Would Devers emphasize cutting down on strikeouts next season? I asked. In a sign of the times, he said no. “I don’t think I need to change that,” he said. “It’s an out. It’s part of the game. I think if I look at my production overall, I think I was inconsistent, but it will get better.” Matt Chapman told me something interesting about strikeouts. He’s coming off the second-lowest strikeout rate of his career, 23.6%, lowest since 2019, and he’s thinking the rate could further dip next season with the arrival of the automated ball-strike system in which players can challenge the plate umpire’s calls. “I think it’ll allow me to know my strike zone and understand what my specific strike zone is,” he said. “It’s up to the umpires to call it, but you’ll know specifically what’s a strike and what’s a ball. If the zone is more consistent and you don’t get balls called strikes, I think we’ll see more balls in play, for sure. I don’t want to speak too soon, but there will be more checks and balances.” Devers and Patrick Bailey had the highest strikeout rate among Giants regulars, 29.4%, followed by Adames’ 26.1%. Jung Hoo Lee had the lowest, 11.5%, but too often he seemed pull happy – 42.8% of his batted balls were to the right side – and he needs to do a better job spraying the ball around the field.

Patrick Bailey’s strikeout rate was tied with Devers for the highest of any Giants regular. | Source: Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images