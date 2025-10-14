Dog attacks keep rising in SF — but canine court hasn’t met in months

Of the dozens of cases not being heard, two involved dogs biting kids and two involved dogs biting cops.

As dog attacks rise in San Francisco, fewer cases are getting adjudicated. | Source: Colin Peck for The Standard

By Jennifer Wadsworth Published Oct. 14, 2025 • 6:00am

Rocky, an 11-year-old Chihuahua, was walking with his owner just east of the Panhandle when a pit bull began charging at him. The 10-pound canine was no match for its 70-pound assailant, whose jaws locked onto the tiny dog’s belly. Panicked bystanders intervened. When the pit bull finally released Rocky, the Chihuahua was disemboweled. He died hours later, on Oct. 4, at a nearby veterinary clinic. Less than two months earlier, at Sixth and Jesse streets in SoMa, a black 11-month-old pit bull named Bad Ass had latched onto the arm of a 57-year-old man trying to protect his much smaller dog. It took two hours and 200-plus stitches — not to mention days more recovering in the hospital — to patch up the V-shaped gash on the man’s arm.

Canine court hearings, for their part, fell from 159 in 2020 to 42 in 2024 and 32 in 2025.

This isn’t the first pause since the city initiated the hearings two decades ago in the wake of a high-profile mauling that claimed the life of a beloved lacrosse coach (opens in new tab) . Last year, a dispute over funding led hearings to lapse for four months. From July through November in 2024, the city heard just one case, involving a husky that badly injured a toddler’s arm , in no small part because of how much publicity it received. It reinstated the hearings last fall around the time of another headline-grabbing attack (opens in new tab) at a Safeway store in Fillmore, where cops shot two of three attacking dogs, one of which died. But this year marks the first time the hearings have ground to a halt with no clear plan about how to resume them. The agencies responsible under city law for overseeing the proceedings — the SFPD, Department of Public Health, and Animal Care and Control — don’t seem to be on the same page. The lawyer who for years acted as canine court judge was fired over the summer, and there appears to be no plan about transferring her duties to a successor. Officer Greg Sutherland, the SFPD’s one-man Vicious and Dangerous Dog Unit, continues to investigate dog attacks — but the cases are piling up with no resolution in sight. According to SFPD spokesperson Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya, Sutherland had 21 cases ready to be heard as of early this past week, and was investigating another 25. While the SFPD acts as a prosecutor in the hearings, it hasn’t led them since 2018, when a civil grand jury found (opens in new tab) several problems with management by Animal Care and Control and the SFPD, including hearing decisions that didn’t hew to the city’s health code, inattention to due process, and insufficient support for the one police officer assigned to the job. For the past seven years, the Department of Police Accountability has handled the proceedings, lending one of its line attorneys — Janelle Caywood — as judge. Caywood, who has threatened to sue the city after the DPA fired her in August (opens in new tab) , declined to comment.

Janelle Caywood presided over canine court for years until her sudden dismissal in early August. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard