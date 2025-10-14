David Sacks, left, the White House’s crypto and AI czar, has been one of the strongest supporters of President Donald Trump in Silicon Valley | Source: Alex Wong/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m going to limit my comments today to Dreamforce and to AgentForce,” he said. He went on to repeat his comments about keeping conference attendees in San Francisco safe and how Salesforce had hired additional law enforcement agents to staff the event. “I want to make sure you have a safe experience here — especially everyone here who’s from out of town. That’s why we have brought in over 200 of our own police to make sure that everyone who attends Dreamforce has a good experience,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to make this a safe experience.” In a conversation with The Standard on Friday , Benioff reiterated that San Francisco was plagued by crime, which he falsely claimed was because the city had defunded the police. Crime in the city is down across nearly every category. Meanwhile, t he San Francisco Police Department’s budget has steadily increased since 2020. (Notably, most of the police officers that The Standard observed around Dreamforce seemed to be scrolling on their phones.)

A San Francisco Police Department officer stands by at DreamForce. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Salesforce hired 200 additional law enforcement agents to staff the event. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Despite once being dubbed “ tech’s woke CEO, (opens in new tab) ” Benioff also denied that he was ever liberal, asserting that he was a longtime Republican before switching to become an independent voter (he’s now registered in Hawaii, not California). Dreamforce attendees, for their part, were reluctant to discuss Benioff’s rightward swing, though some expressed skepticism of his call for the National Guard to come to San Francisco. Multiple out-of-state visitors praised the city’s recent glow-up and said they felt safe.

A person lounges on a chair in the sunshine at Dreamforce. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard