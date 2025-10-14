Mother and daughter injured at Fleet Week sue city, organizers

A mother and her child have filed a lawsuit against the city and Fleet Week organizers, alleging they suffered serious injuries when a U.S. Navy parachutist fell directly on them in a botched landing during last year’s air show.
Jhoanna DeGuzman and her teenage daughter Millicent DeGuzman filed the complaint Friday in San Francisco Superior Court, seeking unspecified damages for the Oct. 13, 2024, incident at the city’s Marina Green. The DeGuzmans were spectators on a grassy field when the parachutist crashed into them rather than landing in the target area.
The lawsuit names the city and county of San Francisco, the San Francisco Fleet Week Association, and Umbrella Entertainment Group, also known as the Air Show Network, as defendants.
According to the complaint, the two were seated in a designated spectator area when a member of the Navy’s Leap Frogs parachute team landed on them during an aerial demonstration, causing injuries that continue to require medical treatment. The impact shattered the pelvis of the younger DeGuzman, who had immigrated to the United States from the Philippines only two days earlier, the family previously said.
“This was my first airshow and I had no idea I was in danger,” Millicent DeGuzman said in late October 2024 in a statement. “Now I can’t move without help and doctors say I may never be able to do the things I once could. Beyond the physical pain, the emotional trauma is overwhelming — what was supposed to be a joyful start to a new life here has turned into a nightmare I relive every day.”
The lawsuit alleges the defendants “failed to ensure the U.S. Navy had properly trained paratroopers doing jumps with supervisors present” and “failed to warn the public of the dangers of sitting near the landing zone.”
Fleet Week, an annual event in San Francisco, features military ship tours, exhibitions, and the popular U.S. Navy Blue Angels air show that draws huge crowds to the waterfront. The Chamber of Commerce estimated in 2022 that one million visitors (opens in new tab) would head to the city for events .
This year’s Fleet Week, which concluded Monday, saw limited U.S. military participation due to the ongoing government shutdown, but drew visitors and viewers to take in the Canadian Snowbirds aerial acrobatics team for the first time since 2017.
The complaint also claims the defendants failed to monitor weather conditions, establish adequate landing zones and take reasonable measures to prevent the parachutist from landing on spectators.
Tanya Gomerman, managing attorney at Gomerman Bourn & Associates, which represents the women, said they hoped to reach a settlement, but filed the lawsuit because the statute of limitations would soon expire.
“We are still very much hopeful that we can resolve the case without litigation,” she said by email. She declined to say more.
Last year, Gomerman laid out the incident’s toll on her client, calling it “a tragic incident that raises questions about safety protocols and accountability at events involving such high-risk displays.”
Jen Kwart, a spokesperson for the San Francisco city attorney’s office, said the city had not yet received a summons or complaint. “Once we are served with the lawsuit, we will review the complaint and respond in court,” Kwart said.
The lawsuit also includes claims for premises liability and general negligence. Jhoanna DeGuzman also suffered wage loss due to the incident, according to the complaint.
The San Francisco Fleet Week Association and Umbrella Entertainment Group did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment.