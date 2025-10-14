Mother and daughter injured at Fleet Week sue city, organizers

The women were spectators on Marina Green when an off-target Navy parachutist crashed into them last year.

By George Kelly Published Oct. 14, 2025 • 3:11pm

A mother and her child have filed a lawsuit against the city and Fleet Week organizers, alleging they suffered serious injuries when a U.S. Navy parachutist fell directly on them in a botched landing during last year’s air show. Jhoanna DeGuzman and her teenage daughter Millicent DeGuzman filed the complaint Friday in San Francisco Superior Court, seeking unspecified damages for the Oct. 13, 2024, incident at the city’s Marina Green. The DeGuzmans were spectators on a grassy field when the parachutist crashed into them rather than landing in the target area. The lawsuit names the city and county of San Francisco, the San Francisco Fleet Week Association, and Umbrella Entertainment Group, also known as the Air Show Network, as defendants.

According to the complaint, the two were seated in a designated spectator area when a member of the Navy’s Leap Frogs parachute team landed on them during an aerial demonstration, causing injuries that continue to require medical treatment. The impact shattered the pelvis of the younger DeGuzman, who had immigrated to the United States from the Philippines only two days earlier, the family previously said.

First-person video shared by Mia DeGuzman’s family shows a U.S. Navy Leap Frog team parachutist striking family members Marina Green while landing during a Fleet Week air show last year. | Source: The DeGuzman Family

“This was my first airshow and I had no idea I was in danger,” Millicent DeGuzman said in late October 2024 in a statement . “Now I can’t move without help and doctors say I may never be able to do the things I once could. Beyond the physical pain, the emotional trauma is overwhelming — what was supposed to be a joyful start to a new life here has turned into a nightmare I relive every day.” The lawsuit alleges the defendants “failed to ensure the U.S. Navy had properly trained paratroopers doing jumps with supervisors present” and “failed to warn the public of the dangers of sitting near the landing zone.” Fleet Week, an annual event in San Francisco, features military ship tours, exhibitions, and the popular U.S. Navy Blue Angels air show that draws huge crowds to the waterfront. The Chamber of Commerce estimated in 2022 that one million visitors (opens in new tab) would head to the city for events .