22 fun events in SF this week, from vampire raves to an Internet Archive block party

Wax Motif: On Ellis street party (opens in new tab)
This downtown block party with Australian G-House star Wax Motif will shut down Ellis Street in front of John’s Grill for an outdoor dance party.
- Thursday, Oct. 16, 5 to 10 p.m.
Poolside Poets x Litquake (opens in new tab)
The perfect date-night party brings live poets, music, and fashion to the poolside patio of the Phoenix Hotel to celebrate the launch of the literary festival’s poetry anthology.
- Thursday, Oct. 16, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Bring Your Own Beamer projection art party (opens in new tab)
Gray Area’s DIY projection art show returns with local creators beaming experimental visuals, generative AI, and interactive light works onto the walls of this Mission gallery.
- Thursday, Oct. 16, 7 to 10 p.m.
Silicon Valley: The Musical (opens in new tab)
This hilarious tech satire follows two dropout founders as their AI startup spirals out of control — featuring rap battles, VC roasts, and songs like “It’s Not Easy to Be a VC.”
- Thursday, Oct. 16 to Sunday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.
Lower Polk Live block party (opens in new tab)
World champion turntablist DJ Shortkut and Bayonics headlines this neighborhood hip-hop music fest with afterparties at Mayes and Deco Dance.
- Friday, Oct. 17, 4 to 9 p.m.
Fort Mason Night Market (opens in new tab)
Brave the lines for delicious bites and beautiful seaside views as 50+ craft vendors, 25+ food trucks, DJs, and more take over Fort Mason’s parking lot.
- Friday, Oct. 17, 5 to 10 p.m.
Broke-Ass Stuart book launch circus (opens in new tab)
Celebrate two decades of SF’s favorite misfit journalist-poet with book readings, burlesque, drag, and live music at Kilowatt.
- Friday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m.
Polocorp (opens in new tab)
Polo & Pan’s Polocorp brings his whimsical house vibes to this Mission club, joined by Kiesse, Syd Gris, and others across both floors of Public Works for a full-space night of dance.
- Friday, Oct. 17, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Vampire Rave (opens in new tab)
This underground techno and trap party from the Cave Rave crew features GG Magree alongside live pole dancers while everyone dons vampire-themed costumes, so you can live out your “Blade” fantasies.
- Friday, Oct. 17, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
50th Potrero Hill R&B fest (opens in new tab)
This beloved neighborhood street fair’s 50th year brings live R&B bands like Pride & Joy on two stages with food trucks across 20th Street.
- Saturday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 20th St. (opens in new tab)
DogFest Bay Area 2025 (opens in new tab)
Bring your furry friend for dog costume contests, food trucks, music, crafts, and service dog demos at the Presidio parade ground.
- Saturday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bearrison Street Fair 2025 (opens in new tab)
Like Folsom but sillier, come see queer wrestling, beard and deadlift contests, DJs, art, and more at this street fair from the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.
- Saturday, Oct. 18, 12 to 5 p.m.
- Event map (opens in new tab)
No Kings protest rally (opens in new tab)
Join the nationwide set of parades against authoritarianism with this peaceful protest march from the Ferry Building to Civic Center Plaza.
- No Kings (opens in new tab)
- Saturday, Oct. 18, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Green Velvet (opens in new tab)
Techno legend Green Velvet brings his unique Chicago acid sound to the massive LED-covered dance floor at Temple in SOMA.
- Saturday, Oct. 10 p.m.
Sunset Diwali Festival (opens in new tab)
Celebrate the Festival Of Lights at the Outer Sunset Farmers Market with live music, chai, henna, cooking demos, sari draping, and colorful crafts.
- Sunday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brew & House Coffee Party (opens in new tab)
Daytime house beats meet craft coffee as Brew & House lights up Abanico Coffee Roasters in the Mission for those early bird partiers.
- Sunday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wiggle Fest block party (opens in new tab)
Celebrate the windy bike route through the city with live music, skating and biking lessons, arts, crafts, and community fun surrounding Duboce Triangle.
- Sunday, Oct. 19, 12 to 4 p.m.
Unrehearsed Shakespeare in a bar (opens in new tab)
Bay Area Bar Shakes performs “Much Ado About Nothing” live and unrehearsed at Standard Deviant Brewing for those ready for a raw, in-your-face night of theater.
- Tuesday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m.
Tortured Poets: Ode to Taylor Swift (opens in new tab)
Love her or hate her, Taylor is influencing a generation of artists, some of whom will share poems inspired by the pop icon at the Mission’s Make-Out Room.
- Tuesday, Oct. 21, 7:30 to 9 p.m.
TED AI (opens in new tab)
This two-day TED conference at Herbst Theatre and SHACK15 features talks from the founders and CEOs of Robinhood, Sakana, Stability, Writer, and You, plus author/investor Kai-Fu Lee.
- Tuesday, Oct. 21 to Wednesday, Oct. 22, 1 p.m.
Internet Archive 1 trillion web pages block party (opens in new tab)
Celebrate the Internet Archive archiving 1 trillion webpages with a party at their gorgeous historic building with food trucks, live music, and fascinating talks for outgoing nerds.
- Wednesday, Oct. 22, 5 to 10 p.m.
Asian Art Museum Gala (opens in new tab)
A glamorous evening with the who’s who of SF philanthropy at the Asian Art Museum features dinner, performances, and a lively afterparty hosted by The Modernist and Outgoers’ Josh Constine, with discounts for SF Standard readers.
- Wednesday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m.