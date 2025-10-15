Skip to main content
22 fun events in SF this week, from vampire raves to an Internet Archive block party

What’s worth checking out? We’ll help you choose.

Four people stand on a stage with large yellow and blue mushroom props; one person in a red coat and top hat poses with a cane.
Bearrison Street Fair celebrates it’s fourth year this weekend. | Source: Gooch
By Josh Constine

Wax Motif: On Ellis street party (opens in new tab)

This downtown block party with Australian G-House star Wax Motif will shut down Ellis Street in front of John’s Grill for an outdoor dance party.

RSVP (opens in new tab)
Thursday, Oct. 16, 5 to 10 p.m.
63 Ellis St. (opens in new tab)

Poolside Poets x Litquake (opens in new tab)

The perfect date-night party brings live poets, music, and fashion to the poolside patio of the Phoenix Hotel to celebrate the launch of the literary festival’s poetry anthology.

Litquake is back with another installment of Poolside Poets. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
RSVP (opens in new tab)
Thursday, Oct. 16, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
601 Eddy St. (opens in new tab)

Bring Your Own Beamer projection art party (opens in new tab)

Gray Area’s DIY projection art show returns with local creators beaming experimental visuals, generative AI, and interactive light works onto the walls of this Mission gallery.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Thursday, Oct. 16, 7 to 10 p.m.
2665 Mission St. (opens in new tab)

Silicon Valley: The Musical (opens in new tab)

This hilarious tech satire follows two dropout founders as their AI startup spirals out of control — featuring rap battles, VC roasts, and songs like “It’s Not Easy to Be a VC.”

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Thursday, Oct. 16 to Sunday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.
Potrero Stage, 1685 18th St. (opens in new tab)

Lower Polk Live block party (opens in new tab)

World champion turntablist DJ Shortkut and Bayonics headlines this neighborhood hip-hop music fest with afterparties at Mayes and Deco Dance.

Free tickets (opens in new tab)
Friday, Oct. 17, 4 to 9 p.m.
Polk Street (opens in new tab)

Fort Mason Night Market (opens in new tab)

Brave the lines for delicious bites and beautiful seaside views as 50+ craft vendors, 25+ food trucks, DJs, and more take over Fort Mason’s parking lot.

A bustling night market with rows of illuminated tents, vendors selling goods, and a lively crowd. Warm light strings add ambiance, with a city backdrop.
Source: Fort Mason Center/Pat Mazzera
Fort Mason Center (opens in new tab)
Friday, Oct. 17, 5 to 10 p.m.
2 Marina Blvd. (opens in new tab)

Broke-Ass Stuart book launch circus (opens in new tab)

Celebrate two decades of SF’s favorite misfit journalist-poet with book readings, burlesque, drag, and live music at Kilowatt.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Friday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m.
3160 16th St. (opens in new tab)

Polocorp (opens in new tab)

Polo & Pan’s Polocorp brings his whimsical house vibes to this Mission club, joined by Kiesse, Syd Gris, and others across both floors of Public Works for a full-space night of dance.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Friday, Oct. 17, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
161 Erie St. (opens in new tab)

Vampire Rave (opens in new tab)

This underground techno and trap party from the Cave Rave crew features GG Magree alongside live pole dancers while everyone dons vampire-themed costumes, so you can live out your “Blade” fantasies.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Friday, Oct. 17, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Secret location (opens in new tab)

50th Potrero Hill R&B fest (opens in new tab)

This beloved neighborhood street fair’s 50th year brings live R&B bands like Pride & Joy on two stages with food trucks across 20th Street.

A man in a purple suit and hat passionately sings into a microphone while dancers and musicians perform alongside him on stage.
Pride and Joy will be performing at the Potrero Hill R&B Fest. | Source: Pride and Joy
A six-member band performs outdoors with two singers at vintage microphones, accompanied by saxophone, upright bass, drums, and electric guitar.
The Klipptones will be performing at this year’s R&B fest. | Source: Potrero Hill Festival
Potrero Hill Festival (opens in new tab)
Saturday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
20th St. (opens in new tab)

DogFest Bay Area 2025 (opens in new tab)

Bring your furry friend for dog costume contests, food trucks, music, crafts, and service dog demos at the Presidio parade ground.

Canine Companions (opens in new tab)
Saturday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
105 Montgomery St. (opens in new tab)

Bearrison Street Fair 2025 (opens in new tab)

Like Folsom but sillier, come see queer wrestling, beard and deadlift contests, DJs, art, and more at this street fair from the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Four people pose on a stage at an outdoor event, one wearing bright pink shorts, another in a graphic tee, one bending forward holding another’s waist, with colorful inflatable shapes behind.
Source: Gooch

A crowded street fair with colorful tents, a red-and-white van, many people walking and socializing, trees, and tall buildings in the background under a clear blue sky.

More information (opens in new tab)
Saturday, Oct. 18, 12 to 5 p.m.
Event map (opens in new tab)

No Kings protest rally (opens in new tab)

Join the nationwide set of parades against authoritarianism with this peaceful protest march from the Ferry Building to Civic Center Plaza.

No Kings (opens in new tab)
Saturday, Oct. 18, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Sue Bierman Park (opens in new tab)

Green Velvet (opens in new tab)

Techno legend Green Velvet brings his unique Chicago acid sound to the massive LED-covered dance floor at Temple in SOMA.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Saturday, Oct. 10 p.m.
540 Howard St. (opens in new tab)

Sunset Diwali Festival (opens in new tab)

Celebrate the Festival Of Lights at the Outer Sunset Farmers Market with live music, chai, henna, cooking demos, sari draping, and colorful crafts.

Sunset Mercantile (opens in new tab)
Sunday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
37th Ave. from Ortega to Quintara streets (opens in new tab)

Brew & House Coffee Party (opens in new tab)

Daytime house beats meet craft coffee as Brew & House lights up Abanico Coffee Roasters in the Mission for those early bird partiers.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Sunday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wiggle Fest block party (opens in new tab)

Celebrate the windy bike route through the city with live music, skating and biking lessons, arts, crafts, and community fun surrounding Duboce Triangle.

Wiggle Fest (opens in new tab)
Sunday, Oct. 19, 12 to 4 p.m.
Duboce Triangle (opens in new tab)

Unrehearsed Shakespeare in a bar (opens in new tab)

Bay Area Bar Shakes performs “Much Ado About Nothing” live and unrehearsed at Standard Deviant Brewing for those ready for a raw, in-your-face night of theater.

Bay Area Bar Shakes (opens in new tab)
Tuesday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m.
280 14th St. (opens in new tab)

Tortured Poets: Ode to Taylor Swift (opens in new tab)

Love her or hate her, Taylor is influencing a generation of artists, some of whom will share poems inspired by the pop icon at the Mission’s Make-Out Room.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Tuesday, Oct. 21, 7:30 to 9 p.m.
3225 22nd St. (opens in new tab)

TED AI (opens in new tab)

This two-day TED conference at Herbst Theatre and SHACK15 features talks from the founders and CEOs of Robinhood, Sakana, Stability, Writer, and You, plus author/investor Kai-Fu Lee.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Tuesday, Oct. 21 to Wednesday, Oct. 22, 1 p.m.
401 Van Ness Ave. (opens in new tab)

Internet Archive 1 trillion web pages block party (opens in new tab)

Celebrate the Internet Archive archiving 1 trillion webpages with a party at their gorgeous historic building with food trucks, live music, and fascinating talks for outgoing nerds.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Wednesday, Oct. 22, 5 to 10 p.m.
300 Funston Ave. (opens in new tab)

Asian Art Museum Gala (opens in new tab)

A glamorous evening with the who’s who of SF philanthropy at the Asian Art Museum features dinner, performances, and a lively afterparty hosted by The Modernist and Outgoers’ Josh Constine, with discounts for SF Standard readers.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Wednesday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m.
200 Larkin St. (opens in new tab)

