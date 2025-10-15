22 fun events in SF this week, from vampire raves to an Internet Archive block party

What’s worth checking out? We’ll help you choose.

By Josh Constine Published Oct. 15, 2025 • 4:02pm

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) on your phone (a third-party service).

This downtown block party with Australian G-House star Wax Motif will shut down Ellis Street in front of John’s Grill for an outdoor dance party.

The perfect date-night party brings live poets, music, and fashion to the poolside patio of the Phoenix Hotel to celebrate the launch of the literary festival’s poetry anthology.

Litquake is back with another installment of Poolside Poets. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

Gray Area’s DIY projection art show returns with local creators beaming experimental visuals, generative AI, and interactive light works onto the walls of this Mission gallery.

This hilarious tech satire follows two dropout founders as their AI startup spirals out of control — featuring rap battles, VC roasts, and songs like “It’s Not Easy to Be a VC.”

World champion turntablist DJ Shortkut and Bayonics headlines this neighborhood hip-hop music fest with afterparties at Mayes and Deco Dance.

Brave the lines for delicious bites and beautiful seaside views as 50+ craft vendors, 25+ food trucks, DJs, and more take over Fort Mason’s parking lot.

Source: Fort Mason Center/Pat Mazzera

Celebrate two decades of SF’s favorite misfit journalist-poet with book readings, burlesque, drag, and live music at Kilowatt.

Polo & Pan’s Polocorp brings his whimsical house vibes to this Mission club, joined by Kiesse, Syd Gris, and others across both floors of Public Works for a full-space night of dance.

This underground techno and trap party from the Cave Rave crew features GG Magree alongside live pole dancers while everyone dons vampire-themed costumes, so you can live out your “Blade” fantasies.

This beloved neighborhood street fair’s 50th year brings live R&B bands like Pride & Joy on two stages with food trucks across 20th Street.

Pride and Joy will be performing at the Potrero Hill R&B Fest. | Source: Pride and Joy

The Klipptones will be performing at this year’s R&B fest. | Source: Potrero Hill Festival

Bring your furry friend for dog costume contests, food trucks, music, crafts, and service dog demos at the Presidio parade ground.

Like Folsom but sillier, come see queer wrestling, beard and deadlift contests, DJs, art, and more at this street fair from the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Source: Gooch

Join the nationwide set of parades against authoritarianism with this peaceful protest march from the Ferry Building to Civic Center Plaza.

Techno legend Green Velvet brings his unique Chicago acid sound to the massive LED-covered dance floor at Temple in SOMA.

Celebrate the Festival Of Lights at the Outer Sunset Farmers Market with live music, chai, henna, cooking demos, sari draping, and colorful crafts.

Daytime house beats meet craft coffee as Brew & House lights up Abanico Coffee Roasters in the Mission for those early bird partiers.

Celebrate the windy bike route through the city with live music, skating and biking lessons, arts, crafts, and community fun surrounding Duboce Triangle.

Bay Area Bar Shakes performs “Much Ado About Nothing” live and unrehearsed at Standard Deviant Brewing for those ready for a raw, in-your-face night of theater.

Love her or hate her, Taylor is influencing a generation of artists, some of whom will share poems inspired by the pop icon at the Mission’s Make-Out Room.

This two-day TED conference at Herbst Theatre and SHACK15 features talks from the founders and CEOs of Robinhood, Sakana, Stability, Writer, and You, plus author/investor Kai-Fu Lee.

Celebrate the Internet Archive archiving 1 trillion webpages with a party at their gorgeous historic building with food trucks, live music, and fascinating talks for outgoing nerds.