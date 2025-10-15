By Michelle Peng Published Oct. 15, 2025 • 6:00am

When the Trump administration abruptly announced it was instituting a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, current visa holders had a nearly universal reaction: panic. Social media videos showed the desperate attempts of (opens in new tab) passengers trying to get off planes headed overseas, while tech companies fired off urgent memos (opens in new tab) to their staff to immediately return to the U.S. and cancel any upcoming travel. Now, a few weeks after the initial shock, Bay Area employers are left to untangle how the policy will impact their businesses. New research indicates that a growing number of companies will look to acquire rivals or smaller businesses in the voracious hunt for scarce talent. This could be welcome news to startups hoping to get bought out by a bigger fish and to venture capital firms and their investors, who are hungry for exits for their portfolio companies. According to a working paper (opens in new tab) published in September by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, new barriers for accessing skilled immigrant labor may turbocharge mergers and acquisitions at home.

Using data on visa applications, petition outcomes, and company acquisitions over 20 years, the study’s authors show that companies whose H-1B visa petitions are rejected are far more likely to acquire another company than those that successfully hire H-1B workers. While losing one or two new hires is unlikely to trigger an acquisition, these effects build over time. On average, companies started buying up smaller startups once they lost more than 100 potential H-1B recruits. “Firms are hiring H-1B workers to begin with because there’s a huge shortage of U.S. workers with the skills that they need,” said Exequiel Hernandez, a professor at Penn’s Wharton School of Business who studies corporate strategy and immigration. “If you can’t hire the talent you need, you go and buy another firm that has that talent.” One way to think about the new immigration policy is as added fertilizer for the already fertile ground, seeding so-called aqui-hire deals, in which a larger company buys a smaller one simply to hire its employees. According to the research, an AI company that fails to hire foreign software engineers may look to buy a company that already has a high-performing software development team, whereas a biotech company that would otherwise rely on H-1B workers to make a new drug might instead buy a smaller company already developing something similar.