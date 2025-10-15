A fire tore through two wood-frame buildings on Chestnut Street in the Marina District early Wednesday morning, injuring three firefighters as they combated the blaze.

Two San Francisco firefighters got hurt from falls inside the buildings while a third suffered a minor injury. The firefighters fell about 10 feet, hurt their backs and were in stable condition at San Francisco General Hospital, Fire Chief Dean Crispen said. (opens in new tab)

Approximately 145 firefighters responded to the fire at 2552 Chestnut St., which was reported at 4:16 a.m., according to emergency dispatch records. The fire spread rapidly between the adjoining structures, one of which was under construction.