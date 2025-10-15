Crime is down and there are more cops, according to the mayor, but the president says the city is a “mess.”

Days after Marc Benioff stunned his hometown by calling for President Donald Trump to deploy the National Guard to San Francisco because of what he claimed was rampant crime, Mayor Daniel Lurie and other officials say they have got the situation under control. However, later on Wednesday, Trump renewed his rhetoric about cleaning up San Francisco with federal personnel. “I’m going to be strongly recommending at the request of government officials, which is always nice, that you start looking at San Francisco,” Trump said at a press conference with FBI Director Kash Patel. “I think we can make San Francisco -- one of our great cities 10 years ago, 15 years ago, and now it’s a mess.

“And we have great support in San Francisco, so I’d like to recommend that for inclusion, maybe in your next group,” Trump said to Patel. Speaking earlier at the San Francisco Police Department’s academy in Diamond Heights, Lurie touted a reduction in reported crimes and a growing number of police recruits this year. Overall, crime is down 30% in 2025 compared with last year, police stats show, and the number of homicides is on track to be the lowest in 70 years, according to the San Francisco Chronicle (opens in new tab) . At the same time, the number of police officers on the street has increased for the first time since the pandemic, officials said. Still, the SFPD is 500 cops short of its staffing goal. “I’m not trying to change those people’s minds,” Lurie said about San Francisco’s naysayers. “They’re entitled to their own opinions, but they’re not entitled to their own facts.”

Mayor Daniel Lurie addresses recruits outside the city’s police academy on Wednesday. | Source: George Kelly/The Standard