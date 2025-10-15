The Curry brothers’ last coach awaits their reunion: ‘What better way to make memories?’

Shonn Brown coached Steph and Seth Curry at Charlotte Christian High School. Two decades later, the brothers are finally teaming up again.

By Danny Emerman Published Oct. 15, 2025 • 6:00am

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen . Between competitive Pickleball tournaments and figuring out how to help his school navigate the AI revolution, Shonn Brown still keeps tabs on his two most famous former players. Steph and Seth Curry, that is.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown, the principal of Charlotte Christian High School and former boys basketball head coach of 27 years, found out the brothers were teaming up on the Warriors like anyone else — on social media. “Two radically different journeys, always united physically, biologically,” Brown reflected in a phone call with The Standard. “And now, they’re united, wearing the same uniform, same night, every game. Man, that’s special.”

Brown is the last person to coach the Curry brothers as teammates, when Steph was a senior and Seth was a sophomore. He still remembers their “unparalleled” work ethics, the tournaments they won together, the 3-pointers they racked up in packed gyms. Although Seth participated in Warriors training camp and played for Santa Cruz in 2013, he and Steph are set to reunite for the first time since they played for Brown back in 2006. On Dec. 31, when the Warriors make their annual trip to Charlotte, it’s fair to say Brown will decline New Year’s Eve party invitations.

“I’ll make sure that I’m front and center,” Brown said. Thirty years ago, the Curry brothers were watching their dad hoop for the Hornets together. Now, Steph and Seth are walking into arenas (opens in new tab) for preseason games side-by-side and sitting next to each other on the bench. They each have families of their own, and they each rank in the top-15 of all-time 3-point percentage (Seth is seventh, Steph 13th). They had a feeling for months this summer that they’d finally be reunited, but Seth had to wait out the Jonathan Kuminga negotiations to officially sign a contract. He’s on an Exhibit-9 training camp contract and is expected to eventually ink a standard deal once the Warriors are able to fit him on the roster after Nov. 15. In the meantime, the Curry brothers are teammates. Seth joked about trying to buy his older brother’s famed No. 30 jersey number off him (Steph doesn’t need the money). At the Warriors’ open practice last week, Steph devised a plan to run out for player introductions when the public address announcer called for Seth — and vice versa — but they settled on swapping jerseys.

Steph and Seth Curry sat next to each other on the bench during a preseason game against the Lakers. | Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

“It was actually his idea in the tunnel,” Steph said of the jersey swap. “He didn’t want to do my idea. I said when they announce me, he should have ran out, and then when they announced him, I should have ran out. We were trying to take it to another level.” Steph has called Seth the toughest defender to match up against, given they’ve played 1-on-1 against each other since they could walk. They know each other’s tendencies like it’s in their DNA. “I know how he approaches the game,” Steph said of Seth. “I know how good he is. I know he can lift a locker room, too. Not just that, but knows how to pick and choose his spots depending on his role and his opportunity, and he always finds a way to just get it done. I know he hasn’t played yet in the preseason, but it’s cool to practice against him and see what I know has been the case for the last decade.” For years, Steve Kerr and Mike Dunleavy would take Seth’s temperature about his interest in potentially joining his older brother. And for years, Seth was hesitant. He wanted to create his own path, he said. Last season, Seth led the NBA in 3-point percentage (45.6%) for the first time in his 11-year career. When Brown first heard the news that the Currys were joining forces, he wondered if this was a swan song for Seth, who has bounced around the league on nine teams as his brother won four NBA titles and two MVP trophies. “It just feels like (Steph and Seth are) both at a point in their careers where this makes a ton of sense,” Kerr said.

Seth Curry played for his hometown Hornets last season. | Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images