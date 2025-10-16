Diversity and inclusion “shouldn’t come in and out of fad based on who wins an election and the changing winds,” she says on stage in SF.

By Emily Landes Published Oct. 16, 2025 • 2:31pm

America Ferrera might not have mentioned President Donald Trump or his immigration policies directly during her half-hour Dreamforce address Thursday, but the country’s political situation was the backdrop for many of her comments to the female-dominated audience at the Blue Shield Theater in Yerba Buena Center. The “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” actor said that diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives are “not like a pair of skinny jeans.” “They shouldn’t come in and out of fad based on who wins an election and the changing winds,” she said. “Diversity and inclusion is a commitment to creating spaces where a workforce is emboldened to bring the best of themselves to make great things, to solve big problems, and for people to do that, they need to know that they have leadership who has their back.”

She recalled being fed the American Dream for “breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and for snack time” but she also remembered being 9 years old when California voters passed Prop 187 — a 1994 ballot initiative designed to prohibit illegal immigrants from using nonemergency healthcare, public education, and other services. Her mother told her she might get pulled out of class and asked where her family was from, but that she had done nothing wrong and had every right to be in school. “I was terrified,” Ferrera recalled. “I had a very visceral experience of the fact that politics is personal. I didn’t get to choose whether or not I wanted to be engaged with politics. Politics was engaged with me.” Of course, the talk would not have been complete without mention of Ferrera’s famous “Barbie” movie monologue, which she said had resonated with audiences regardless of gender, since many people have approached her with similar feelings of needing to be extraordinary, but falling short.