Both comedians have spoken out against unfair corporate practices, anti-immigration rhetoric, and the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff’s recent comments embracing the Trump administration and advocating for the deployment of federal troops to San Francisco continue to reverberate across the tech and political world. On the same day that Ron Conway, known as the “Godfather of Silicon Valley,” excoriated Benioff for his political turn and resigned from the board of the Salesforce Foundation — comedians Kumail Nanjiani and Ilana Glazer also canceled their performances at Dreamforce, the three-day conference that has drawn roughly 45,000 visitors to San Francisco this week. The A-list comics were scheduled to close out Salesforce’s signature convention Thursday with an hour-long standup set at the Moscone Center. Last year, John Mulaney used his set to poke fun at San Francisco, AI, and tech culture .

ADVERTISEMENT

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Kumail Nanjiani and Ilana Glazer are no longer able to perform,” the company said. A spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment when asked to elaborate why. While neither performer has publicly criticized Benioff or Salesforce, they have both been outspoken about unfair labor practices in the entertainment industry, anti-immigration rhetoric, and the Israel-Palestine conflict. Origin Public Relations, which represents both Nanjiani and Glazer, did not respond to requests for comment. Salesforce replaced the two headliners with comedian David Spade. Related The wildest moments from Marc Benioff’s interview with The Standard Lurie dismisses Benioff’s call for National Guard while Trump again sets sights on SF Benioff dodges political questions, then fawns over David Sacks at Dreamforce Glazer, who is of Jewish descent and best known for co-creating the Comedy Central series Broad City, has used her platform to speak out against Israel’s occupation of Gaza.