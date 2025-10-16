Welcome to Swig City , where we point you toward can’t-miss drinks at the best restaurants, taprooms, and craft cocktail temples in the Bay Area. Cheers! With a constellation of lively bars , the city’s most oyster-centric late-night joint, and a madcap circus , North Beach may be the one San Francisco neighborhood that emerged from the pandemic even stronger. The trend shows no signs of stopping, as a shuttered neighborhood bar has been reborn as a quietly excellent lounge. It’s called The Lucky Spot (opens in new tab) , and its eight craft cocktails — all in the $13 to $16 range — fit North Beach’s nightlife-centric atmosphere hand in glove. To create them, owner Barry John Walsh, who also owns retro-themed Marina bar For the Record (opens in new tab) , enlisted the help of longtime collaborator Kelsey DeCarlo. Among the standouts is the peppery, bracing Herb & Heat, the components of which read like an eccentric cold remedy: tequila, lemon, honey, pepper listed as “heat,” and … celery. Then there’s the Wilde Thing, a practically mandatory whiskey-with-Fernet creation that’s garnished with a lime wheel as big as the glass and drinks like an adult cherry cola.

ADVERTISEMENT

A dirty vodka martini, left, and an “Orange You Glad” — made from peach and orange vodka, vanilla, and coconut. The “Root Awakening” is built from mezcal, chartreuse, vanilla, and root beer.

A spin on an espresso martini is equally obligatory, while the Lucky American ditches vodka in favor of sweet vermouth and Cappelletti Aperitivo, the Italian liqueur that’s less sweet than the better-known Aperol. At the opposite end of the martini spectrum, the Dirty Deeds takes Grey Goose vodka or Bombay Sapphire gin and adds a house-made pickle brine instead of olive juice. Things only grow more creative from there. If you’ve ever wondered why root beer, that assertive and complex flavor, feels banished to the periphery of mixology, check out the Root Awakening, which rescues the flavor of sassafras from the realm of sugary sodas and combines it with mezcal, chartreuse, and vanilla. Running with one of the bigger cocktail trends of 2025, it’s got a dense layer of cream on top — but in this case, it doubles as a visual gag, riffing on the classic root beer float. Thick foam reappears atop the vodka-based Orange You Glad, a combination of peach, orange, vanilla, and coconut that isn’t so much a tropical drink as a love letter to the Creamsicle.

The Lucky Spot took over the former Vieni Vieni Lucky Spot, which had been around for approximately 80 years (no one really knows just how long).

Walsh, a native of Ireland who’s lived in the city for 12 years, often crows about San Francisco to relatives who have been under the impression that the place has fallen apart completely. If anything, downtown’s recovery is accelerating, so it made sense to capitalize on the turnaround from one neighborhood over. “If I’m ever going on a night out with my wife, we’re always in North Beach,” Walsh said.

All the news you can eat Get the Off Menu newsletter every Wednesday for the latest restaurant dish. Sign up now!