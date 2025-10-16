Skip to main content
Billionaire investor Ron Conway quits Salesforce Foundation over Benioff comments

The Silicon Valley venture capitalist bashed CEO Marc Benioff’s political right turn in a passionate message shared with The Standard.

A man with short, white hair, glasses, and a grey suit with a light blue tie smiles at the camera. The backdrop has the text "City of Hope" and a blue logo.
Ron Conway resigned from the board of the Salesforce Foundation via email Thursday. | Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for City Of Hope | Source: Angela Weiss/Getty Images
By George Kelly

Ron Conway, the prominent Silicon Valley venture capitalist and longtime Democratic donor, has resigned from the board of the Salesforce Foundation, citing a dramatic ideological rift with CEO Marc Benioff over the billionaire’s political shift and comments regarding the deployment of National Guard troops to San Francisco.

Conway, the founder of SV Angel and a figure often called the “Godfather of Silicon Valley,” submitted his resignation in a heated email sent to Benioff Thursday morning that has been obtained by The Standard.

It saddens me immensely to say that with your recent comments, and failure to understand their impact, I now barely recognize the person I have so long admired,” Conway’s email to Benioff said.

“I have expressed candidly to you, repeatedly, in recent days, that I am shocked and disappointed by your comments calling for an unwanted invasion of San Francisco by federal troops, and by your willful ignorance and detachment from the impacts of the ICE immigration raids of families with NO criminal record, efforts to gerrymander elections, attacks on freedom of speech, and other unlawful policies,” Conway’s message continued.

In contrast to Conway’s fiery comments, a Salesforce spokesperson offered a measured response, thanking him for his tenure.

“We have deep gratitude for Ron Conway and his incredible contributions to the Salesforce Foundation Board for over a decade,” the spokesperson said.

The rupture between two Bay Area business titans was first reported by The New York Times (opens in new tab). It marks a significant break among the Bay Area’s philanthropic elite, and also underscores deepening fissures within Silicon Valley over the tech industry’s increasingly visible alignment with the Trump administration.

Marc Benioff is Chair & Co-CEO of Salesforce, Ron Conway is Founder of SV Angel, and Laura Scher is Cofounder & Executive Chair of Working Assets/CREDO.
A screenshot Thursday shows Ron Conway listed as a member of the Salesforce Foundation’s board of directors. | Source: Courtesy

Benioff, a San Francisco native who built a reputation as a progressive philanthropist and vocal advocate for social causes, drew sharp criticism last week after he supported President Donald Trump’s threatened deployment of National Guard troops to the city to address crime. In an interview with The Standard on Friday night, Benioff defended those comments and restated his commitment to the city, disputing characterizations that his family has left San Francisco behind for a new life in Hawaii.

He later downplayed the comments, saying his point was about local public safety collaboration.

But Conway asserted in his email that Benioff had welcomed the National Guard as a way to avoid covering the price of extra security by local law enforcement during the massive annual Dreamforce conference, which concludes Thursday.

“Dreamforce is important to San Francisco and the City bends over backward to make it a success,” Conway wrote. “But San Francisco does not need a federal invasion because you don’t like paying for extra security for Dreamforce.”

Four men stand closely together, smiling at the camera, dressed in dark and light formal clothing in a dimly lit room with chandeliers overhead.
Marc Benioff, will.i.am, Ron Conway and Dean Kamen attend will.i.am’s i.am.angel Foundation TRANS4M 2017 Gala at The Future + Milk Studios on February 9, 2017 in Hollywood, California. | Source: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for i.am angel foundation

Conway has been active in efforts to support immigration reform and has donated to gun-violence prevention organizations. He is a member of the Giving Pledge, a commitment by billionaires to donate the majority of their wealth to charitable causes. In San Francisco’s 2024 mayor’s race, he contributed $100,000 to a political action committee that opposed the progressive candidacy of former Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

The split between the two men, who have known each other for decades, also reflects broader tensions within Silicon Valley between executives who have rushed to cultivate relationships with the Trump administration and philanthropists and investors who remain committed to Democratic causes.

The Salesforce Foundation, created by Benioff to direct corporate giving toward education, nonprofits, and other causes, has distributed $840 million across San Francisco and beyond, according to a spokesperson.

Conway’s departure deprives the foundation of one of its most influential and respected board members.

Benioff, over the past several days, has sought to soften his criticisms of San Francisco while simultaneously pledging $15 billion in investments in the city over the next five years. But his National Guard comments and his high-profile embrace of Trump have created lasting damage to his reputation among city officials and longtime allies.

George Kelly can be reached at [email protected]

