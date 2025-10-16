Ron Conway resigned from the board of the Salesforce Foundation via email Thursday. | Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for City Of Hope | Source: Angela Weiss/Getty Images

By George Kelly Published Oct. 16, 2025 • 10:53am

Ron Conway, the prominent Silicon Valley venture capitalist and longtime Democratic donor, has resigned from the board of the Salesforce Foundation, citing a dramatic ideological rift with CEO Marc Benioff over the billionaire’s political shift and comments regarding the deployment of National Guard troops to San Francisco. Conway, the founder of SV Angel and a figure often called the “Godfather of Silicon Valley,” submitted his resignation in a heated email sent to Benioff Thursday morning that has been obtained by The Standard. “ It saddens me immensely to say that with your recent comments, and failure to understand their impact, I now barely recognize the person I have so long admired,” Conway’s email to Benioff said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have expressed candidly to you, repeatedly, in recent days, that I am shocked and disappointed by your comments calling for an unwanted invasion of San Francisco by federal troops, and by your willful ignorance and detachment from the impacts of the ICE immigration raids of families with NO criminal record, efforts to gerrymander elections, attacks on freedom of speech, and other unlawful policies,” Conway’s message continued. In contrast to Conway’s fiery comments, a Salesforce spokesperson offered a measured response, thanking him for his tenure. “We have deep gratitude for Ron Conway and his incredible contributions to the Salesforce Foundation Board for over a decade,” the spokesperson said. The rupture between two Bay Area business titans was first reported by The New York Times (opens in new tab). It marks a significant break among the Bay Area’s philanthropic elite, and also underscores deepening fissures within Silicon Valley over the tech industry’s increasingly visible alignment with the Trump administration.

A screenshot Thursday shows Ron Conway listed as a member of the Salesforce Foundation’s board of directors. | Source: Courtesy

Benioff, a San Francisco native who built a reputation as a progressive philanthropist and vocal advocate for social causes, drew sharp criticism last week after he supported President Donald Trump’s threatened deployment of National Guard troops to the city to address crime. In an interview with The Standard on Friday night, Benioff defended those comments and restated his commitment to the city, disputing characterizations that his family has left San Francisco behind for a new life in Hawaii. He later downplayed the comments, saying his point was about local public safety collaboration. But Conway asserted in his email that Benioff had welcomed the National Guard as a way to avoid covering the price of extra security by local law enforcement during the massive annual Dreamforce conference, which concludes Thursday. “Dreamforce is important to San Francisco and the City bends over backward to make it a success,” Conway wrote. “But San Francisco does not need a federal invasion because you don’t like paying for extra security for Dreamforce.”

Marc Benioff, will.i.am, Ron Conway and Dean Kamen attend will.i.am’s i.am.angel Foundation TRANS4M 2017 Gala at The Future + Milk Studios on February 9, 2017 in Hollywood, California. | Source: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for i.am angel foundation