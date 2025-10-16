‘South Park’ mocks Peter Thiel’s Antichrist obsession — and his San Francisco lectures

The NSFW comedy series has poked fun at the absurdity of living in 2025, ranging from Labubus to prediction markets. Now, it’s locked in on Peter Thiel.

By Ezra Wallach Published Oct. 16, 2025 • 1:08pm

For the creators of “South Park,” modern-day Christianity means walking around shirtless, being homophobic, and expressing hypocritical support for President Donald Trump. As for San Franciscans, it also means enduring lectures on the Antichrist by none other than billionaire Peter Thiel. In the animated show’s latest episode, which first aired Wednesday, students at South Park Elementary — imitating their Gen-Alpha counterparts in the real world — have been overtaken by the “six-seven” TikTok trend (opens in new tab) . (opens in new tab) Because the meme makes absolutely no sense to the olds, they’re afraid it has some satanic origin, and the Antichrist-obsessed Thiel is called upon to lead an assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school’s principal — who goes by the nickname “PC Principal,” which now means “power Christian principal” after the school was forced to “de-woke” itself to comply with new regulations — views the trend not only as a classroom disruption, but also as “some satanic numerology shit.” Thiel’s character informs students that the Antichrist is a “newer, more human form of Satan that will soon walk the earth.” He says that Antichrist could come within the next six to seven weeks, and that Trump — who impregnated Satan before the start of the episode — has a penis that is 6 to 7 centimeters long. He also quotes Revelation 6:7 of the Bible. The kids can’t stop laughing, and Thiel becomes convinced they are a cult of the Antichrist.

The show is mocking a series of sold-out private lectures Thiel held in San Francisco over the last month, in which he claimed (opens in new tab) that the Antichrist today will look like someone against AI and technological progress. Or rather, someone who looks a lot like Greta Thunberg, who is mentioned in the episode.