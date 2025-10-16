‘South Park’ mocks Peter Thiel’s Antichrist obsession — and his San Francisco lectures

For the creators of “South Park,” modern-day Christianity means walking around shirtless, being homophobic, and expressing hypocritical support for President Donald Trump. As for San Franciscans, it also means enduring lectures on the Antichrist by none other than billionaire Peter Thiel.
In the animated show’s latest episode, which first aired Wednesday, students at South Park Elementary — imitating their Gen-Alpha counterparts in the real world — have been overtaken by the “six-seven” TikTok trend (opens in new tab). (opens in new tab) Because the meme makes absolutely no sense to the olds, they’re afraid it has some satanic origin, and the Antichrist-obsessed Thiel is called upon to lead an assembly.
The school’s principal — who goes by the nickname “PC Principal,” which now means “power Christian principal” after the school was forced to “de-woke” itself to comply with new regulations — views the trend not only as a classroom disruption, but also as “some satanic numerology shit.”
Thiel’s character informs students that the Antichrist is a “newer, more human form of Satan that will soon walk the earth.” He says that Antichrist could come within the next six to seven weeks, and that Trump — who impregnated Satan before the start of the episode — has a penis that is 6 to 7 centimeters long. He also quotes Revelation 6:7 of the Bible.
The kids can’t stop laughing, and Thiel becomes convinced they are a cult of the Antichrist.
The show is mocking a series of sold-out private lectures Thiel held in San Francisco over the last month, in which he claimed (opens in new tab) that the Antichrist today will look like someone against AI and technological progress. Or rather, someone who looks a lot like Greta Thunberg, who is mentioned in the episode.
These proclamations are from a guy who hesitated when asked directly in an interview (opens in new tab) if he thinks the human race should endure.
To figure out the source of the Antichrist, Thiel requests all personal data from the South Park students and installs an AI face-detection system around the elementary school, including in the girls’ bathroom. This angers members of the school’s administration, who claim he’s just another tech billionaire who wants to monetize kids and their data.
There’s a bunch of other stuff that happens: Jesus goes on a date with a woman with comically bad lip filler. Trump seeks to get an abortion for a “butt baby” he’s having with Satan. And Thiel tries to perform an exorcism on Cartman so he stops throwing up every time he hears “six-seven.”
“Your son is the key to saving our country,” the high-profile investor says to Cartman’s mom at the end of the episode. “Everything we hold dear could end. We have to unlock the secrets he holds.”
Fortunately, those fiercely battling the Antichrist won’t have to pay $200 for an off-the-record private talk at the Commonwealth Club to unlock those secrets. All they need is a subscription to Paramount+.