Owners Tommy Hester and Wilson Barr will open their second location in a former grocery on Noriega Street. | Source: Alexa Treviño for SF Standard

By Astrid Kane Photography by Alexa Treviño Published Oct. 17, 2025 • 6:00am

There’s a new destination for pints and smashburgers coming to the Outer Sunset early next year. Oakland’s Two Pitchers Brewing Co. (opens in new tab) , which has built its reputation as the premier local producer of radlers — those half-beer, half-juice-or-soda hybrids — is set to open a second location in San Francisco’s Sunset District. The forthcoming taproom is set to open at 3821 Noriega St., formerly home to Noriega Produce until that longtime neighborhood grocer moved one block up and rebranded as Gus’s Community Market (opens in new tab) . Perhaps more importantly, it’s going to be less than four blocks from Sunset Dunes , the city’s heavily visited (yet perennially polarizing ) oceanfront park that routinely draws thousands of walkers, runners, and bikers each weekend. As it happens, “radler” is the German word for “cyclist,” and the beer-based beverage, similar to a shandy, holds a strong appeal as a grown-up recovery drink for the Bay Area’s massive bike community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Pitchers co-owner Tommy Hester hopes to capitalize on the riders and runners flocking to the city’s western edge. It’s largely why he and cofounder Wilson Barr — who met as pitchers (opens in new tab) on a college baseball team, before deciding to create the world’s first craft radler — chose the location. “We put our flag down in Oakland with our home base because of the community vibes,” Hester says, “and there’s a similar feel in the Sunset. We think it’s due for more.”

Two Pitchers built is reputation on brewing radlers and other low-alcohol beers.

Wilson Barr is one half of Two Pitchers. Tommy Hester is the other half. They met playing baseball in college.

The space (currently a construction site) will be more beer garden than taproom, and smaller than the Oakland mothership. There will be 20 taps, with 10 allocated to Two Pitchers’ own products, including Weekender, a lager with passionfruit, guava, and citrus; and Bayou, a milk stout with New Orleans-style coffee. The other 10 taps will be dedicated to showcasing other local brews. Wines and nonalcoholic beers will also be available.

All the news you can eat Get the Off Menu newsletter every Wednesday for the latest restaurant dish. Sign up now!