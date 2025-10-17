49ers vs. Falcons: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

Kyle Shanahan’s team will try to slow down a Falcons squad that’s won back-to-back games against the Commanders and Bills.

Fred Warner's absence looms over the 49ers' Sunday night showdown with the Falcons. Almost everything the 49ers have done defensively the last eight years has revolved around their middle linebacker's game-changing abilities. He's an excellent run-stopper, elite in coverage, and has been the lead communicator for a young defense that's now set to rely on even more inexperienced players.

Three weeks ago, a matchup with Atlanta looked like a breeze. But since the Falcons were shut out by the Panthers, Raheem Morris’ team has won back-to-back games against the Commanders and Bills and enters the Week 7 matchup with a 3-2 record. What should fans expect from the 49ers on Sunday? Here are our predictions.

Offensive star of the game

Kawakami: Christian McCaffrey. He’s due to break a big run — or several of them — and I’m not sure the Falcons’ defense will be physically primed to stop him after a long trip on a short week. Lombardi: George Kittle. Though he completely tore his hamstring in Week 1, the star tight end got lucky — the muscle didn’t come off the bone, so he was able to recover in just about a month. Kittle had a superb training camp and will feel like he has a new lease on the season.

Defensive star of the game

Kawakami: Dee Winters. The 49ers’ defense, meanwhile, will have its own major challenge against Bijan Robinson & Co. I doubt we’ll be talking about a complete shutdown, but I can see Winters rising up to at least partially fill the Fred Warner void. Lombardi: Mykel Williams. With starting Atlanta left tackle Jake Matthews hurt, the 49ers might have a pass-rushing opportunity against QB Michael Penix Jr., who doesn’t move well. Enter the 49ers’ first-round rookie, who logged his first career sack last week.

The 49ers’ potential X-factor

Kawakami: An emotional surge from George Kittle’s return. I’m not writing down any predicted stats for Kittle, back for the first time since his Week 1 injury, but just having him back in uniform will give the 49ers a desperately needed energy boost. Lombardi: Kittle’s impact on the run game. The 49ers rank No. 27 in run offense expected points added (EPA), which is wildly low for a Kyle Shanahan team. Kittle is the best run-leverage weapon in the league.

The key stat to track

Kawakami: 49ers’ rushing attempts vs. passes. So far, they’ve passed the ball 80 more times than they’ve run it, which has been out of necessity and mostly successful but also must be driving Kyle Shanahan a bit mad. This is the perfect game to get back to the normal 49ers balanced formula or even tilt beyond 50% running. Lombardi: 49ers’ yards per carry. It’s 3.1 so far, which — again — is absurdly low. We’ll find out if Kittle’s absence has been the primary culprit of these struggles. A rushing surge against Atlanta’s No. 20-ranked run defense would be a great sign for the 49ers.

Game prediction