The Salesforce CEO backtracks amid a growing chorus of criticisms, including from his fellow billionaires Ron Conway and Laurene Powell Jobs.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has made a stunningly abrupt about-face, now saying he no longer supports bringing the National Guard to help enforce safety and order in San Francisco. “Having listened closely to my fellow San Franciscans and our local officials, and after the largest and safest Dreamforce in our history, I do not believe the National Guard is needed to address safety in San Francisco,” Benioff wrote on X (opens in new tab). “ (opens in new tab)My earlier comment (opens in new tab) came from an abundance of caution around the event, and I sincerely apologize for the concern it caused.”

Benioff’s statement marks a 180-degree turn for the tech leader, who last Friday told the New York Times (opens in new tab) that the National Guard could fill a shortage in police officers. In the interview, he complained about the company being forced to pay for additional security for Dreamforce, its annual conference held at the Moscone Center. The annual event is the biggest business gathering in the city and drew roughly 45,000 visitors to San Francisco this week. Benioff’s reversal comes after high-profile philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs admonished him in a Wall Street Journal essay on Friday, calling the billionaire’s comments about his giving being a competition, of “quiet corruption corroding modern philanthropy.” “In his eyes, generosity is an auction — and policy is the prize awarded to the highest bidder,” she wrote. The essay was published one day after Benioff’s longtime associate and billionaire investor, Ron Conway, stepped down from the board of the Salesforce Foundation, sending a blistering email addressed to Benioff on the way out.