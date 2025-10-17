Nothing about these 49ers makes sense

The season is already different. Now, it’s time to get used to watching a team that will play without Fred Warner.

By Kerry Crowley Published Oct. 17, 2025 • 10:30am

This piece originally appeared in our twice-weekly sports newsletter Section 415. Sign up for the newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen . The 49ers’ greatest strength is now their biggest weakness, their biggest weakness is suddenly a clear strength, and their best, most dependable player is out for the remainder of the season. The team is 4-2 and still tied for first-place in the NFC West despite a wave of crushing injuries, but almost nothing about this team makes sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the beginning of Kyle Shanahan’s tenure in Santa Clara, the 49ers have consistently ranked among the NFL’s best rushing teams. The 2022 acquisition of Christian McCaffrey supercharged an offense that already ran the ball effectively, as the former Stanford star led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards in 2023. Even when McCaffrey missed 13 of the 49ers’ 17 games last year, the team still finished 12th among 32 teams with 127.2 rushing yards per game. From the early days of a Tevin Coleman-Matt Breida-Raheem Mostert rotation to Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo’s work as McCaffrey’s fill-ins last season, the 49ers have averaged at least 100 rushing yards per game for eight consecutive seasons and ranked in the top half of the NFL in rushing yards in seven consecutive years.

In 2025, their 82.2 yards per game ranks 30th and McCaffrey hasn’t cracked 70 yards in a game yet. The 49ers have offset their inability to run the ball by generating points in other ways, namely on Eddy Piñeiro’s long field goals. The team’s new kicker, signed after Jake Moody’s Week 1 miscues, has drilled all 15 of his attempts including four from beyond 50 yards.