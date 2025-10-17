A teacher at a UCSF preschool in Mission Bay was arrested earlier this week for child sex crimes.

By George Kelly Published Oct. 17, 2025 • 4:45pm

A 28-year-old teacher at a Mission Bay daycare center is in jail following her arrest this week on suspicion of sexual acts involving a child. María Figueroa had been employed at UCSF Mission Bay Bright Horizons before Daly City police arrested her, alleging that she had sexually abused a girl who was approximately 5 to 6 years old. According to the San Mateo County district attorney’s office, the incidents took place from 2016 to 2018 in the former Daly City home of Figueroa, who was a “family friend” of the victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accusations against Figueroa have no connection to her work at the Bright Horizons childcare facility, daycare representatives and her defense attorney said. The center fired her after learning of the criminal case this week. She was booked into San Mateo County jail on Tuesday. Parents of children in Figueroa’s classroom were notified of the claims, Bright Horizons said. Figueroa had passed a background check, a daycare spokesperson said. It’s unclear when Bright Horizons hired Figueroa, but an online resume (opens in new tab) said she began her role in 2021. “While this is not related to the center, we did notify preschool families in her classroom,” the spokesperson said. Prosecutors have charged Figueroa, an Oakland resident, with one count of a lewd or lascivious act upon a child under 14 and two counts of a lewd act upon a minor by force. Figueroa pleaded not guilty and remains in custody. Bail is set at $600,000.