Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick went back to school. One did it the right way

Led by freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, the Bears are off to a 5-2 start and one win away from bowl eligibility.

By Jane Kenny Published Oct. 18, 2025 • 8:34am

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen . Bill Belichick paced the sideline with his arms crossed and brows furrowed as if it were still late November in Foxborough. Across the way, Ron Rivera — now, from the suite level — surveyed his team. Only this wasn’t the NFL in primetime on a Sunday. This was Memorial Stadium in Berkeley on a Friday night, two years turned two lifetimes removed from their last meeting.

The pair’s last encounter, on the sidelines at Gillette Stadium during a 2023 season that marked a career low for both, was now long behind them. Thereafter, NFL opportunities had largely run dry for the longtime coaches. A return to college, for both, wasn’t just a change of scenery — it was a push to recapture what once was. Halfway into their rookie seasons on the collegiate stage, it’s clear redemption looks different for each.

For Rivera, a two-time NFL Coach of the Year and proud Cal alum, he’s found purpose in reviving the faded tradition of Cal football. And restoring pride to a program and university that means everything to him. For Belichick, and the eight SuperBowl rings he sports, it’s about reviving the legend of Belichick.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is one of the most talented freshman quarterbacks in the country. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard

And it doesn’t stop there. The two have taken starkly different approaches — like night and day. One leans into deep university ties; the other has almost none. One is a general manager, scheming for a bigger picture focus around the future of an entire program. The other is still a head coach, focused narrowly on the X’s and O’s. Perhaps the most telling contrast lies in how they view the fundamental difference between college football, a rapidly professionalizing game, and the NFL. Rivera understands it, embraces it. The other, seemingly, in what appears stubborn and arrogant from the outside looking in, does not. But when the Bears and Tar Heels took the field on Friday night, despite the contrasting styles of Rivera and Belichick, the teams appeared evenly matched. As freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele’s offense struggled to convert several opportunities, Cal’s defense allowed the team to escape its home turf with a narrow 21-18 win.

Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels are off to a 2-4 start and showing little signs of improvement. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard

Two stellar defensive plays — one on Carolina’s very first possession, the other on its very last possession — sandwiched some uninspiring play from the Bears. A fumble forced and recovery by Cal on UNC’s first drive of the game placed Sagapolutele on UNC’s 18-yard line. Four quick plays later, a quarterback keeper put Cal up 7-0. The second, and decisive, moment came at the goal line with under four minutes to play. Cal cornerback Paco Austin stripped the ball from Nathan Leacock just a stride short of the end zone for what would have been a go-ahead UNC touchdown. Postgame, Belichick wore the same expression he has all season. Last winter, he parachuted into Chapel Hill with practically no connection to the program (his dad was an assistant coach from 1953-1955), and a five-year, $50 million deal in hand to become the highest paid public employee in the state of North Carolina. He brought a playbook of control and precision, one that’s battle-tested through three decades in the NFL, tucked under one arm. Working in tandem with UNC general manager Mike Lombardi, the two publicly vowed to run their program as “the 33rd” NFL franchise.

Cal running back Kendrick Raphael ran for 81 yards and a touchdown against the Tar Heels. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard

“The process will eventually produce the results that we want to produce, like they have everywhere else I’ve been,” Belichick said at a press conference Monday — this after firmly denying what he called “categorically false” rumors that he was seeking a buyout just five games into his first season. After Belichick was hired at UNC last winter, Rivera, who was already in preliminary talks with UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons about a potential role, teased his return to his alma mater in a nod to the 73-year-old NFL coaching veteran of nearly 30 years: “Coach Belichick made going back to school cool.” Though he, at one point, imagined taking the reins at Cal as head coach, Rivera now sees a clear divide — acknowledging the coaching responsibilities on the NFL and college football stage as “vastly different.” And so, Rivera found a better place for himself and his California pride in the Bears’ administrative office. He’s now dedicating his hours to elevating the football program by lightening the load on nine-year head coach Justin Wilcox, strengthening alumni and community engagement, and generating financial support for both the football program and Cal Athletics as a whole. “I’m not trying to eclipse anyone else around here,” Rivera said. “I’m just trying to make sure that what we have is the opportunity to be viable, to continue, and be a better program that can be measurable to our academic side as a university.”

Former California Golden Bears player Marshawn Lynch rode a bike on the field before the start of Friday’s game. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard

Community building and player retention top Rivera’s list of tasks these days. Even as Sagapolutele endures growing pains through his freshman season, Rivera knows that building around the Bears’ quarterback would mean everything to the players that line up beside him and the fans that proudly back him. “We have a quarterback that a lot of people know, so retention, and his retention, is very important to us,” Rivera said. While Rivera focuses on packaging NIL marketing deals and contributing to on-campus recruiting, Belichick’s — and Lombardi’s, too, for that matter — inexperience with college recruiting, both through the high school ranks and in the transfer portal, quickly showed. Taking over UNC days into December’s portal window, the two scrambled to overhaul the working roster, as nearly 50 players deserted the program and 70 newcomers arrived. A 2-4 start, struggling against Power 4 competition, the Tar Heels are now on pace to miss a bowl game for the first time since 2018. Yet it’s not just the mounting missteps on the field and inside the program that have dragged Belichick’s once-enticing rebuild into full-blown flop territory. The spectacle and headlines have turned the Tar Heels into college football’s punchline in 2025.

Cal’s defense came up with two critical stops to secure a 21-18 victory. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard

An undoubted, and nonstop, flashpoint in the frenzy is his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson — 49 years his junior — whose presence around the program and on the UNC sideline has created a media circus from the start. In May, Pablo Torre reported that Hudson had been operating as Belichick’s manager. The drama has only grown after she interrupted a CBS Sunday Morning interview and a pre-planned Hulu docuseries that chronicled the UNC program under Belichick was scrapped midseason.

Bill Belichick is facing an onslaught of rumors that suggest he’s not committed to a long-term future with the Tar Heels. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard