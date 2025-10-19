By Emily Landes Published Oct. 19, 2025 • 6:00am

A community in Florida — of all places — has stolen Atherton’s long-held crown as the country’s most expensive ZIP code, according to new data from PropertyShark. It’s not that the tony Peninsula enclave 30 miles south of San Francisco has gotten any cheaper, according to PropertyShark’s Eliza Theiss. It’s just that Miami’s Fisher Island 33109 ZIP saw an even bigger 65% price jump — from a median of $5.75 million last year to $9.5 million in the first nine months of 2025. Atherton’s median hit a new high of $8.33 million, but that still paled in comparison with its rival in South Florida.

Atherton has had eight $20 million-plus homes sold this year. | Source: Matt Anello/Blu Skye Media

Atherton, which held firmly onto PropertyShark’s top spot for the last eight years, had three times the sales volume of the exclusive Florida barrier island, which has fewer than 1,000 residents. Fisher Island, which is stacked with luxury condos, had only three sales over $20 million, compared with eight in Atherton. Atherton has held the top spot for so long that it was probably only a matter of time before some other place overtook it, said Compass agent Tom LeMieux, who specializes in luxury Peninsula sales. But the market — and the multimillionaires who make it up — are doing just fine, thank you. “Cheers to Miami or wherever it is in Florida that outpaced us, at least for this period of time,” he added. “We’ll try to get back into that No. 1 position soon.”

There’s not a lot of overlap between buyers in the two markets.

South Florida largely attracts wealthy New Yorkers drawn to the tax breaks and the sunshine of the Sunshine State, while Atherton has buyers searching for grand homes and good schools in the heart of Silicon Valley. Atherton’s ties to tech and the Nasdaq meant that the usual frenzied spring was muted, due in part to President Donald Trump’s tariffs roiling the markets. But those hesitations seem to be in the rearview mirror this fall, noted LeMieux, who recently went into contract on a 10,000-square-foot, $25-million Atherton listing he’s been representing since April. “It was a short pause, and we quickly recovered, and now the market has marched on.”

Atherton’s ties to tech and the Nasdaq meant that the usual frenzied spring was muted. | Source: Matt Anello/Blu Skye Media