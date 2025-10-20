By Ezra Wallach Photography by Jason Henry Published Oct. 20, 2025 • 5:09pm

Millennial couple Oren and Ari have played each other in backgammon many times, but never like they did Sunday at Flores, a Mexican restaurant in the Marina. It was the city’s first Backgammon Social Club, and the goal was not to win but to feel alive. “You’re not just absorbing mindless videos,” said Ari, a 38-year-old crypto worker, who, like his husband, declined to provide his full name. “It gives people a sense of agency.” Traditional, analog games like backgammon and mahjong are gaining in popularity these days. That’s because they force people to touch grass — or, in the case of the 5,000-year-old gambling game — black and white “stones.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We view it as a way to bring people together in a way that’s not partying,” said Gina Macropulos, the 28-year-old who co-founded the Backgammon Social Club. “Putting a backgammon board between two people really takes the pressure off the social interaction. People are using their hands — like, they’re not on their phones.” Dating back to 17th-century Britain, the modern form of backgammon relies both on skill and chance. Dice rolls determine how far you can move your 15 pieces around the board’s 24 triangles, which are called “points,” with the goal of bringing all your pieces off of the board. Because of the luck of the roll, beginners can beat experts, which makes each game novel and exciting, fans say.

Around 100 people gathered to play the ancient game.

Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Now an MBA student at Stanford, Macropulos and her co-founder, Eugenia Camargo, came up with the idea for the club last year as a way to promote a new Greek restaurant in Miami, where they lived at the time. Since backgammon is a big part of Greek culture (along with many Eurasian countries, for that matter), Macropulos thought it’d be “the perfect theme.”

They invited friends and family, partnered with local brands, like a family-owned hemp skincare company, and made an Instagram account to market the event. After 50 people showed up — including a couple of complete strangers who showed up right on time with boards in hand — Macropulos decided to run it back. “Once a month very quickly became once a week,” she said. “It’s really helpful for restaurants, because they get to activate their space on a slower night. We bring 50 to 100 people to order food and beverages.”

Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Danny Kim, center, played backgammon for the first time on Sunday.