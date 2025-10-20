Mac Jones did his job. Now it’s Brock Purdy’s turn

With their starting quarterback set to return, all the 49ers’ goals are still within reach.

By Kerry Crowley Published Oct. 20, 2025 • 10:30am

If the 49ers survive this devastating wave of injuries and make a playoff run, Mac Jones deserves a lot of credit. Even if he's on the sideline when he's receiving it.

The backup quarterback has filled in admirably for Brock Purdy, leading the 49ers to four wins in five starts and keeping the team atop the NFC West. Jones has exceeded every expectation, delivering more victories than the majority of NFL starters while resurrecting his career in a manner that should eventually pay off with an opportunity for another franchise. Despite Jones’ success, the 49ers are Purdy’s team. And they need their starter back on the field.

Against a top-ranked Falcons’ pass defense, Jones completed 17-of-26 attempts for 152 yards with no touchdowns and an interception that slipped out of the hands of Jauan Jennings and into the grasp of linebacker Kaden Elliss. It was an unspectacular effort for a passer who cleared 300 yards in each of his last two starts, but it was good enough to help balance out a 49ers’ rushing attack that finally broke through. Jones’ 3rd-and-13 completion to Christian McCaffrey on the 49ers’ game-clinching drive late in the fourth quarter will go down as one of the most clutch plays in his tenure in San Francisco. It was a throw that required patience, precision, and velocity, and Jones found his most-trusted weapon even when the Falcons had a pretty good idea of who he wanted to target.