Mac Jones did his job. Now it’s Brock Purdy’s turn

If the 49ers survive this devastating wave of injuries and make a playoff run, Mac Jones deserves a lot of credit.
Even if he’s on the sideline when he’s receiving it.
The backup quarterback has filled in admirably for Brock Purdy, leading the 49ers to four wins in five starts and keeping the team atop the NFC West. Jones has exceeded every expectation, delivering more victories than the majority of NFL starters while resurrecting his career in a manner that should eventually pay off with an opportunity for another franchise.
Despite Jones’ success, the 49ers are Purdy’s team. And they need their starter back on the field.
Against a top-ranked Falcons’ pass defense, Jones completed 17-of-26 attempts for 152 yards with no touchdowns and an interception that slipped out of the hands of Jauan Jennings and into the grasp of linebacker Kaden Elliss. It was an unspectacular effort for a passer who cleared 300 yards in each of his last two starts, but it was good enough to help balance out a 49ers’ rushing attack that finally broke through.
Jones’ 3rd-and-13 completion to Christian McCaffrey on the 49ers’ game-clinching drive late in the fourth quarter will go down as one of the most clutch plays in his tenure in San Francisco. It was a throw that required patience, precision, and velocity, and Jones found his most-trusted weapon even when the Falcons had a pretty good idea of who he wanted to target.
It should also be the last throw we see Jones make for a while.
After Purdy practiced in a limited capacity last week, the 49ers are targeting a Week 8 return in Houston for their $265 million man. With George Kittle back in action Sunday night for the first time since Week 1 and Ricky Pearsall trending toward a comeback from a knee injury against the Texans, the 49ers should be equipped to ease the burden on a defense that’s been decimated by injuries.
Assuming he won’t be limited by lingering toe issues, Purdy is the quarterback who can elevate the 49ers’ offense and make the type of off-schedule plays that extend drives and ultimately win games. His mobility is a differentiator, and a weak 49ers’ offensive line that lost center Jake Brendel to a hamstring injury during Sunday’s game will benefit from a signal-caller who can better execute play-action fakes and poke holes in a defense even when the pocket collapses.
The 49ers’ two-year, $8.4 million investment in Jones has already paid off. Backups typically struggle to keep teams afloat, and Jones did more than that for Kyle Shanahan.
Now, it’s Purdy’s turn to show why the 49ers were smart to reward him with a face-of-the-franchise contract. The expectations are sky-high, especially considering this year’s team has already proved it can survive without him. When he’s back under center, the 49ers’ starter must show he’s demonstrably better than Jones.
If he does, all the 49ers’ goals are still within reach. Injuries have given the road to the top a steeper grade, but with Purdy’s anticipated return, it’s time for this team to hit the gas pedal.