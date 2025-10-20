49ers grades: How Bryce Huff’s injury could create more trade pressure

Robert Saleh’s defense is missing its top three edge rushers and a handful of losing teams are starting to consider parting with key players.

By David Lombardi Published Oct. 20, 2025 • 5:37pm

Another injury to a pass rusher? Yes, another injury to a pass rusher. The latest victim is Bryce Huff, who suffered a hamstring injury during the 49ers' 20-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The good news: Coach Kyle Shanahan said Huff won’t miss more than a couple weeks. The bad news: Following the losses of Nick Bosa (ACL) and Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring), Huff was the 49ers’ only available plus-graded pass rusher on Sunday, and now the team will almost certainly be without him in its next game against the Houston Texans.

The trade deadline is in about two weeks, on Nov. 4. The 0-7 New York Jets (who have Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald IV) and the 1-6 Miami Dolphins (who have Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, and Matthew Judon) may both hold fire sales.

The 49ers aren’t being shy about their desire to trade for a pass rusher. But they’d certainly prefer a move that can help them beyond 2025. “Of course, we want someone to help us out this year, but I’d love it not to be at the expense of our team next year,” Shanahan said Monday. “I know we all feel that way and hopefully we can find a situation that does both and if not, you don’t do something like that just to do it. I’m also really excited about the guys we have in our building right now.”

Those players registered another gutsy performance on Sunday night. Here are snap counts and grades. Quarterback: Mac Jones (66 snaps)

Game grade: A This win made Jones $400,000 richer (pre-tax), and he’s set to earn an additional $100,000 for every 49ers win in which he takes at least 25% of the offensive snaps. The incentive vested with Jones’ fourth victory at the helm.

The victory widens the 49ers’ window of luxury when it comes to Brock Purdy’s return. Shanahan said the team’s top quarterback will remain in his current holding pattern this week — he practiced in a limited fashion last week — and it stands to reason that the 49ers can give Purdy another week with Jones holding down the fort at 5-2. Running back/fullback: Christian McCaffrey (49), Brian Robinson Jr. (17), Kyle Juszczyk (39)

Game grade: A+ The muscle-flexing performance of the 49ers’ run game showed that McCaffrey remains one of the best players in football. We delved into the 49ers’ shift to power-rushing football here. This was a true season-stabilizing effort. Wide receiver: Jauan Jennings (56), Kendrick Bourne (51), Demarcus Robinson (22), Malik Turner (10), Skyy Moore (3)

Game grade: C Jennings and Robinson both had costly drops and Bourne is not a great run blocker, which is a big reason why the 49ers have been shifting away from the outside zone game on the ground. But Moore did deliver a big third quarter catch-and-run — you’ll take one of those per game from a gadget weapon — and Turner was a force on special teams. He also wore Terrell Owens’ old No. 81, which made for a bit of a trip.

The 49ers’ wide receivers have struggled to block on the perimieter, which compelled the team to run more power on Sunday. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Tight end: George Kittle (54), Luke Farrell (22), Jake Tonges (7)

Game grade: B Kittle needs some time to get back into shape. That’s why he wasn’t featured in the pass game. But he was an immediate force multiplier in the run game — even on the 49ers’ many inside attempts. Those saw Kittle pound through Atlanta’s linebackers as a lead blocker. “It’s a different ballgame when he’s in there,” McCaffrey said of Kittle. “Even when he doesn’t have a big statistical game, the attention he draws, it opens so much up. “When you’ve got guys like that on the field, just their presence alone strikes a lot of fear in coordinators. You have to keep eyes on ‘em.” Offensive line: Trent Williams (66), Connor Colby (62), Nick Zakelj (4), Jake Brendel (20), Matt Hennessy (46), Dominick Puni (66), Colton McKivitz (66)

Game grade: A- The 49ers only allowed six pressures. That’s what an efficient run game does. It shields an offensive line that might’ve been overmatched — Atlanta has the highest blitz rate in the league — from the pass rush. Hennessy played a solid game against his former team. It’s worth noting that he’s 16 pounds heavier than Brendel, who exited with a hamstring injury. Hennessy’s added heft at center might’ve paired well with the 49ers’ new focus on the power run game. He helped push McCaffrey across the goal line on the sealing score. Defensive line: Bryce Huff (45), Sam Okuayinonu (44), Mykel Williams (42), Alfred Collins (39), Kalia Davis (23), Jordan Elliott (21), Kevin Givens (20), Trevis Gipson (17), CJ West (9)

Game grade: A The 49ers enjoyed the inverse effect of their O-line’s advantage here: Their D-line stood tall against an Atlanta run game that racked up 6.8 yards per carry against the Buffalo Bills just six days prior. The 49ers allowed only 3.1 yards per carry against an explosive unit spearheaded by young star Bijan Robinson. That, after some initial struggle, unlocked the pass rush.

Also worth noting: Collins’ 39 snaps led all defensive tackles for the first time. His rise has been rapid. On a night that demanded very good defensive tackle push to stymie a powerful run game, Collins delivered. Linebackers: Dee Winters (65), Tatum Bethune (56), Curtis Robinson (9), Luke Gifford (7)

Game grade: A When Bethune exited for nine plays, Robinson had to rush into the game without a helmet that featured a play-calling radio. So he relayed messages from the sideline with hand signals and by reading defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s lips. Even despite this new wave of adversity, the 49ers’ defense strained but it didn’t fold. That’s a sign of excellent coaching. Safeties: Ji’Ayir Brown (65), Malik Mustapha (45), Jason Pinnock (23), Marques Sigle (20)

Game grade: B- The 49ers did allow a few too many big passing plays for comfort, but Shanahan seemed generally pleased with this rare four-man safety rotation. And it must be noted that Atlanta’s big production happened when the pass rush didn’t get home.

Only Mustapha is locked into a starter’s spot and he was still working on a pitch count as he returns from an ACL tear. Mustapha should be back to 100% of the snap load next week. The 49ers seem happy with Brown’s work next to him and Shanahan also approved of Pinnock’s first action in the big nickel spot. The rookie Sigle, who’s given up more yardage into his coverage than any other NFL safety, may be be the odd man out. Cornerbacks: Deommodore Lenoir (65), Darrell Luter Jr. (47), Renardo Green (18), Chase Lucas (35)

Game grade: B- The 49ers got good news on Green, who doesn’t have the dreaded turf toe injury. But he might still miss some more time, and that would press Luter — who’s been very good in run support, which is a big deal — into more action. Then there is Lucas, a former scout team stalwart who has become one of the 49ers’ best stories of 2025. He registered the biggest defensive play of the game, a pass breakup against Atlanta receiver Drake London on fourth down.