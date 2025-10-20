Board members proposed amendments big and small during an hourslong hearing on the mayor’s housing plan, signaling more debate ahead.

By Gabe Greschler Published Oct. 20, 2025 • 5:37pm

San Francisco supervisors debated Mayor Daniel Lurie’s “family zoning” plan during an hours-long hearing on Monday, when they presented a list of changes they’d like to see before they authorize his vision for tens of thousands of new units in the city. The Land Use and Transportation Committee’s hearing was the first time supervisors have considered Lurie’s rezoning proposal, which has sparked an intense fight over where San Francisco should prioritize development amid a severe shortage of housing and skyrocketing rents. The plan could help San Francisco meet a state mandate to add housing capacity in the city over the next several years, most notably in west-side and northern neighborhoods. Several supervisors took the opportunity to submit amendments to the proposal, which range from minor to moderate changes to the plan. Lurie’s proposal is still expected to pass the full, 11-member Board of Supervisors when it’s up for a vote in the coming months. But the suggested amendments highlight the work ahead for Lurie to finalize one of his most important policy goals of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state requires San Francisco rezone its neighborhoods to allow for more housing. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who chairs the committee, introduced an amendment that would exempt a large segment of rent-controlled buildings from Lurie’s plan. “I am keenly aware that families need a place to go,” said Melgar, who is often considered a swing vote between the board’s moderate and progressive blocs. The mayor last week said he supported (opens in new tab) Melgar’s suggested change. Supervisors Stephen Sherrill and Danny Sauter, both moderate allies of Lurie, put forth amendments that focus on spurring development of two- to three-bedroom units. Sherrill acknowledged that the mayor’s proposal won’t instantly fix the city’s housing shortage. “Rezoning is just one step,” he said. “Much more will be needed.” Lurie’s current proposal would modify zoning rules to allow for buildings up to 10 stories along some transit-rich west-side commercial corridors that city officials have identified as prime areas for more development. Other parts of the city, including in northern commercial neighborhoods, could see even taller buildings. YIMBY advocates have endorsed the plan, while progressive organizations and neighborhood preservationists have raised concerns about protecting affordable housing and low-income tenants from displacement. The supervisors’ proposed changes on Monday were aimed at addressing all those concerns.

Board President Rafael Mandelman, another moderate who has aligned himself with Lurie, proposed stronger protections for historic buildings. “I think we can grow and create the housing capacity we need and still preserve our heritage,” he said. “I think the great cities of the world have done that.”

Lurie’s zoning plan would increase building heights along commercial corridors. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard