San Francisco has a glut of prime real estate available for lease. The smart tenants look beyond the nice views and price tag.

In an effort to match its more glamorous competitors in town, real estate firm Colliers announced last week that it was moving its headquarters from a tucked-away building in SoMa to the edge of the waterfront at One Market Plaza. Once it occupies the 13th floor of the Steuart Street tower next year, Colliers employees will have an unobstructed view of the Bay Bridge. During the previous decade, One Market Plaza was regarded as an exclusive, top-tier destination , attracting the likes of Google, Morgan Lewis, and Visa. Today, the 1.6 million-square-foot office complex is more than 50% vacant, which has put the owner of the property, Paramount Group, in serious financial trouble . After years of fighting off lenders, the company agreed to sell itself to Rithm Capital later this year.

Representatives of Colliers had to weigh this situation before agreeing to terms at One Market Plaza. Since the acquisition of Paramount has yet to close, the new tenant needed assurances that its lease would be honored in the event Rithm took control or the deal fell apart. Otherwise, they could be thrown out onto the street. Most importantly, the building has a $850 million bill coming due next year. If Paramount or Rithm default on that loan, that would be a disaster for tenants, with operational staffing and janitorial services potentially reduced or eliminated depending on the building’s cash flow. In addition, leasing for neighboring offices likely will come to a standstill, since the lender or receiver that ends up controlling the property won’t have the money to invest in improvements to lure new tenants.

“Vacancy combined with a maturing loan is a ticking time bomb,” said one San Francisco office broker who requested anonymity to protect working relationships. “That’s when the lender starts to get involved in every aspect of negotiations, and can override promises made by the borrower.”