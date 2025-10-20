SF mayor stands up to Trump: National Guard won’t fix city’s drug crisis

Mayor Daniel Lurie has finally spoken out against President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to send the National Guard into San Francisco.
Trump has threatened to send federal troops into the city for months now, and reiterated it again in a Fox News interview Sunday, saying “I think they want us in San Francisco.”
Lurie responded Monday, saying in a news release that violent crime is at its lowest levels since the 1950s and that the city’s police department already works with federal law enforcement to target open-air drug markets.
“I am deeply grateful to the members of our military for their service to our country, but the National Guard does not have the authority to arrest drug dealers — and sending them to San Francisco will do nothing to get fentanyl off the streets or make our city safer,” Lurie said.
However, Lurie said he invites “stronger coordination” between the San Francisco Police Department and federal law enforcement, including the FBI, DEA, ATF, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, to disrupt drug markets.
Since assuming office in January, Lurie has stayed relatively silent about Trump’s critiques of San Francisco and actions by his administration, including escalating raids and arrests in the city by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Other Democratic officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, have vociferously attacked Trump’s rhetoric about Democratic states and cities.
Also on Monday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a brief (opens in new tab) backing Illinois in its court battle against Trump deploying National Guard troops to Chicago.
“Our message to the courts is clear — Trump is putting our members of the military on the front lines of a completely unlawful activation against American communities,” Newsom said. “We won’t stand for it and we implore the courts to affirm states’ sovereign rights to handle any public safety matters at home.”
San Francisco Supervisor Jackie Fielder, who represents the Mission District, said she will make a motion on Tuesday for Lurie to appear before the Board of Supervisors to explain what plans he has in the event Trump deploys federal troops to the city.