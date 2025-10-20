SF mayor stands up to Trump: National Guard won’t fix city’s drug crisis

Sending troops “will do nothing to get fentanyl off the streets or make our city safer,” Mayor Daniel Lurie said.

Mayor Daniel Lurie has finally spoken out against President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to send the National Guard into San Francisco. Trump has threatened to send federal troops into the city for months now, and reiterated it again in a Fox News interview Sunday, saying “I think they want us in San Francisco.” Lurie responded Monday, saying in a news release that violent crime is at its lowest levels since the 1950s and that the city’s police department already works with federal law enforcement to target open-air drug markets.

