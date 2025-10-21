Despite the growing number of city and state officials who have replied with a “hell no,” citing crime levels at near-record lows, Trump appears to be quite serious, repeating his threat to send the National Guard into the city. “We’re gonna go to San Francisco. The difference is I think they want us in San Francisco,” Trump said in an interview (opens in new tab) with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News on Oct. 19.

However, one voice has been largely left out of the conversation: that of actual San Franciscans (unless you count the estimated 50,000 who took to the streets on Saturday in the “No Kings” protest).

So we’re putting this and other questions to our readers, asking them what kind of federal response they believe is necessary, and whether this is real policy or just saber-rattling. Please fill out the form below and let us know whether you want to call in the troops or let the city tend to its own business.