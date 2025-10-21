A new restaurant is serving classic Thai dishes found nowhere else in SF

Sawaan Thai Kitchen in the Mission is run by a couple who are intent on bringing some Bangkok to San Francisco.

By Sara Deseran Photography by Alexa Treviño Published Oct. 21, 2025 • 6:00am

Eat Here Now is a first look at some of the newest, hottest restaurants around – the ones we think are worth visiting. We dine once, serve forth our thoughts, and let you take it from there. When Abid Mahajun and his wife Siripitch Phanja arrived in San Francisco from Bangkok a couple of years ago, they found the Thai food here “a little off from what’s authentic.” For one thing, there definitely weren’t “shrimp donuts” served on a wooden board with a peg stuck in the middle like a game of culinary ring toss. Made of shrimp paste that’s coated in panko and deep fried until crispy, the snack, which they dubbed a “cloud ring,” is very common in Thailand, where Mahajun and Phanja used to own a restaurant. Served with a side of nam jim seafood — the ubiquitous Thai dipping sauce made of chilies, lime, sugar, and fish sauce — the ring shape is Sawaan’s fun twist on the usual orb-shaped shrimp balls.

ADVERTISEMENT

In May, the couple made the dish a signature starter at Sawaan Thai Kitchen, their newly opened restaurant on a quiet block of the Mission.

Sawaan Thai Kitchen owners Siripitch Phanja and her husband Abid Mahajun

Like the clever presentation of the doughnuts, everything at Sawaan has clearly been considered. The plates and napkins bear the restaurant’s street-style logo. The room, complete with a counter where you can sit and watch chef-partner Sousada Singharath at work in the open kitchen, is a mix of bright blue and yellow with mosaic-tiled tables. Low-level house music keeps your head bobbing. The menu is full of cheeky names for each dish. Spring rolls are called “Shrimpy Hug,” while grilled beef in oyster sauce is called “Grill Me Softly.” It takes some sleuthing to confirm that, yes, pad Thai is on the menu — it’s just called “Noodle Nation,” as if to play down the fact that they did indeed at least one crowd-pleaser from the Thai-American canon.

Shrimp donuts being coated in panko.

Because the point here is to try things you can’t find as easily at your average Thai joint in San Francisco. Like a silky, complex, rich massaman curry with chunks of potatoes and peanuts served with bone-in chicken — perfect sopped up with a side of sticky rice served wrapped like a gift in banana leaves.

All the news you can eat Get the Off Menu newsletter every Wednesday for the latest restaurant dish. Sign up now!

There is an addictive appetizer of fatty-crispy strips of pork shoulder jerky with Thai chile paste. Served still skewered through bamboo “strings,” it’s a nod to the way the typically sun-dried-then-fried meat is sold on the street in Bangkok. Another crispy option comes in the form of unbattered, bone-in chicken pieces, served mouth-burning hot, and showered with fried garlic There’s also a bubbling hot pot — or yentafo — tangy and sweet, the broth a slightly garish pink. It’s afloat with a mix of fat shrimp, cubes of duck blood, springy fish balls, tofu, morning glory greens, and rice noodles. The soup wasn’t my favorite, but then again, I didn’t grow up with it.

Golden Massaman with bone-in chicken, potatoes, and peanuts.