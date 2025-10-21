Sheriff’s ex-chief of staff dodges trial after hit-and-run cover-up

The district attorney’s office said it opposed a dismissal of charges, as well as Jue’s diversion program. If he completes the program, his charges will be dismissed.

Richard Jue was ordered to pay more than $15,000 to the department and a still undetermined amount to the owner of the Tesla vehicle he hit. He will also take part in a diversion program consisting of 40 hours of community service and a driver safety course. Jue quietly retired from the Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 13, three days after a judge granted his diversion.

San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto’s former chief of staff was allowed to avoid an embarrassingly public criminal trial for fleeing a hit-and-run and lying about it.

Jue fled the scene and failed to report the crash for two weeks. The Tesla was totaled, prosecutors said.

Jue, 65, was off-duty on March 4 when he crashed a Sheriff’s Office vehicle into a parked Tesla on Diamond Heights Boulevard, “causing serious damages to both vehicles,” according to the district attorney’s office.

The case involving a former top aide to Miyamoto comes at a time of increased scrutiny for the San Francisco sheriff, who was originally elected in 2019.

“When he reported it, he claimed that he had been the victim of an unknown hit-and-run in a parking lot,” the DA said. “The next day, he allegedly made another report, apologizing and stating he in fact had caused the accident and left the scene without leaving a note.”

Jue’s attorney Bill Fazio said his client initially filed a report saying his car was hit while it was parked because of embarrassment.

Fazio said that his client’s new diabetes medication negatively impacted his digestive system, which prevented him from remaining at the scene. Eventually, Jue admitted that he had hit another car and driven away, said Fazio.



Fazio said Jue previously planned to retire before the incident.

Jue was charged with two misdemeanors in June: hit-and-run with property damage and filing a false police report. If convicted, Jue could have faced up to six months in jail for each count.

His lawyers filed a motion for diversion, which was granted on Sept. 10. The charges are suspended, but could be pursued again if Jue fails to abide by the deal.



Jue, who must return to court on Dec. 10 to provide an update on his progress, did not respond to a request for comment.



The Public Defenders Office encouraged the DA to offer more defendants diversion to help them avoid future run-ins with the law.



“We urge the District Attorney’s Office to extend the same opportunity to more of our vulnerable, indigent clients who are not law enforcement officers who should already know better,” said Deputy Public Defender Andrea Lindsay.

Jue served with the San Francisco Police Department as an officer for three decades before becoming Miyamoto’s chief of staff in 2020. Jue was initially put on leave pending the criminal case and an administrative probe.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said they could not comment on the case, as it remains open.



