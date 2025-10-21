Zoox begins offering robotaxi rides to select San Francisco passengers

The Amazon-owned, aloe green vehicles are operating in parts of SoMa, the Mission, and the Design District.

By Rya Jetha Published Oct. 21, 2025 • 5:33pm

Robotaxi operator Zoox has begun allowing select riders to hail its four-passenger, gondola-like vehicles , the Amazon-owned company confirmed to The Standard on Tuesday. The zone of operation for the trips includes part of SoMa, the Mission, and the Design District, where Zoox has been testing its driverless and steering-wheel-less vehicles since November. The riders being let off the company’s service waitlist are friends and family members of Zoox employees and will be asked to provide feedback about their robotaxi experience. Currently, the rides are free.

Zoox went live to the public in Las Vegas last month, offering passengers free rides in its vehicles to a limited set of destinations.

Zoox’s current zone of operation in San Francisco.

Rider Dyanna Volek hailed a Zoox taxi one night this weekend to test out the “driverless rolling toasters/horseless carriages.” “The ride was smooth as long as you don’t have more than two people who get carsick riding backwards 🤢,” Volek wrote on Instagram.