Members of the California National Guard will be used to work in food banks amid the federal government shutdown that threatens to cut off the flow of benefits programs, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

Unlike President Donald Trump who has called for sending the National Guard to San Francisco to combat drug dealing and other crimes, Newsom said these Guard troops under his command will not be used for law enforcement, but rather “a humanitarian mission. (opens in new tab)”

In addition to the troops and members of California Volunteers who will be deployed to support food banks, Newsom said up to $80 million could be spent to make up for the looming delays in SNAP benefits for 5.5 million Californians.