Members of the California National Guard will be used to work in food banks amid the federal government shutdown that threatens to cut off the flow of benefits programs, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.
Unlike President Donald Trump who has called for sending the National Guard to San Francisco to combat drug dealing and other crimes, Newsom said these Guard troops under his command will not be used for law enforcement, but rather “a humanitarian mission. (opens in new tab)”
In addition to the troops and members of California Volunteers who will be deployed to support food banks, Newsom said up to $80 million could be spent to make up for the looming delays in SNAP benefits for 5.5 million Californians.
“Trump’s failure isn’t abstract – it’s literally taking food out of people’s mouths. This is serious, this is urgent – and requires immediate action,” Newsom said in a statement. “Millions of Americans rely on food benefits to feed their families, and while Republicans in Washington drag their feet, California is stepping up once again to fill in the gaps.”
Newsom first warned (opens in new tab) about the possibility of missed SNAP payments on Monday. The federal government shutdown started Oct. 1.
During the pandemic in 2020, Newsom also mobilized the California National Guard on a similar mission at food banks.
The announcement about the National Guard comes at a time when San Francisco and state officials, including Newsom, are bracing for the Trump administration to carry out their threat of sending federal forces to the city. City Attorney David Chiu and Attorney General Rob Bonta vowed to sue immediately if Trump orders troops to San Francisco.
Trump has claimed there’s support for his idea. “I think they want us in San Francisco,” he said in a Fox News interview.
Newsom’s announcement did not specify how many National Guard members would get the call to go to food banks.