His remarks Wednesday afternoon are the most forceful the mayor has made against the federal government since taking office.

By Gabe Greschler Published Oct. 22, 2025 • 2:55pm

For months, Mayor Daniel Lurie has avoided any verbal confrontation with President Donald Trump. That changed on Wednesday after news broke of an impending federal immigration operation in the Bay Area, pushing Lurie to make his most forceful remarks about federal government overreach since taking office in January. “This doesn’t make our city safer, it terrorizes our communities,” said Lurie, who was flanked by a wide array of local officials during a livestreamed speech just after 2 p.m.

Lurie said his administration has been planning for the possibility of federal intervention for months, and that he has signed an executive directive that “will make sure that our communities get the resources and the accurate information they need from our local government and our partners like the Rapid Response Network,” referring to the local community group that monitors immigration enforcement. The city has also activated its Department of Emergency Management to coordinate across departments, including the Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs. “This federal administration wants to divide us, but we know San Francisco is strongest when we come together to stand up for each other and our values,” Lurie said. “San Francisco will never stand by as our neighbors are targeted, and neither will I. I’ve got your back. Let’s have each other’s back and keep our city safe.” Still, Lurie refrained from directly saying the president’s name, a similar tactic he’s followed during public remarks about immigration and other federal issues. Lurie’s announcement comes as the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Wednesday that an “unknown” number of Customs and Border Protection agents will arrive on Coast Guard Island in the Oakland Estuary on Thursday.