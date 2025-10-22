Skip to main content
19 fun events in SF, from a literary crawl to a Halloween dance cruise

What’s worth checking out? We’ll help you choose.

A large group of people and dogs, some in costumes, gather outdoors in front of a double-decker bus with Halloween decorations, including a large spider.
Dress up with your pup at Spark Social’s dog fest. | Source: Spark Social
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week.

Terror Vault: Hexed haunted Mint (opens in new tab)

Peaches Christ’s immersive haunted house takes over the historic SF Mint with witches, dark rituals, and over 100 live scare actors across 35 sets for an hourlong theatrical nightmare.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Thursday, Oct. 23, 6 to 9 p.m.
Address
88 Fifth St. (opens in new tab)

Sundown Cinema: “Edward Scissorhands” (opens in new tab)

People sit on blankets and lawn chairs on a grassy hill in the evening, watching a large outdoor movie screen that reads “PIER 39.”
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

A special, spooky installment of everyone’s favorite park movie experience in the Presidio. There will be a Halloween costume contest so dress up for a chance to win special access to our reserved seating section and cozy up right by the screen.

Website
RSVP (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Thursday, Oct. 23, 5 p.m., movie starts at 6:30
Address
Presidio Civil War Parade Ground (opens in new tab)

Bhangra & Beats night market dance party (opens in new tab)

Four blocks of downtown become a massive bhangra boogie with folks of all ages getting down to DJs and live performers, plus subcontinent food trucks and 30+ vendors.

Source: Courtesy Odell Hussey of Non Stop Bhangra
Website
Info (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 24, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
Front and Sacramento streets (opens in new tab)

BoxWorld golf & music fest (opens in new tab)

Golf is cool now, so come try next-gen golf simulators, compete in mini-competitions, and check out concerts by Jayceeoh, Noodles, and J Espinosa at the Ferry Building.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 24, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
1 Ferry Building (opens in new tab)

Crawloween pub crawl (opens in new tab)

40+ bars across the Marina, Polk, and North Beach join forces for a giant costumed pub crawl with shuttle buses between the neighborhoods.

Three people in green wigs and white overalls and one person in a purple jacket and brown hat jump excitedly on a city street.
Source: Crawloween
Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 24, 6 to 9 p.m.
Address
Map coming soon (opens in new tab)

Shoes Off! sober dance party (opens in new tab)

A South Asian-inspired dance night at York Street Collective with DJs, immersive visuals, and homemade parandas where you don’t have to be on anything to have a good time.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 24, 8 to 11 p.m.
Address
1100 Valencia St. (opens in new tab)

Stavroz live house music (opens in new tab)

Belgian live-electronic collective Stavroz soaks crowds in a cinematic blend of jazz, world, and deep house for a dreamlike dance floor experience that had Public Works throbbing last time.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 24, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
161 Erie St. (opens in new tab)

Bodega Rave (opens in new tab)

NYC’s MUNDO crew brings its infamous Bodega Rave to Russian Hill’s Mr. Liquor store with late-night Latin beats by Dos Flakos.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 24, 10 p.m.
Address
1200 Valencia St. (opens in new tab)

Psyched indie punk festival (opens in new tab)

Like a mini SXSW or a noisier Noise Pop, Psyched takes over 20 venues for shows by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Vivian Girls, Shannon & The Clams, and more oddball rockers.

Website
Psyched Radio (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 24 to Monday, Nov. 3
Address
Various locations (opens in new tab)

Chinatown Halloween festival (opens in new tab)

Bring the fam to this urban pumpkin patch for lion dancing, free goodie bags, costume contests, and more.

Website
Community Youth Center (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address
Waverly Place (opens in new tab)

Homecoming festival: Arts, talks, and local tours (opens in new tab)

A free, family-friendly block festival on Alabama Street with art tours by graffiti legend Sirron Norris, TED-style talks on culture and generosity, concerts, tours of local historic buildings, crafts and more by The Drop In.

Website
RSVP (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Address
Alabama Street between 16th and 17th streets (opens in new tab)

Cherry Bomb vintage market (opens in new tab)

Mirage Tattoo turns into an epic vintage market for those last-minute costume finds, with DJs, discount racks, tooth gemming, and more on McAllister.

Website
Info (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 25, 1 to 7 p.m.
Address
687 McAllister St. (opens in new tab)

North Beach Halloween Night Market (opens in new tab)

Grab your last-minute costumes and decorations at this Grant Avenue street fair with local art, food, live music, and family-friendly Halloween activities.

Website
Info (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 25, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
Grant Avenue (opens in new tab)

Lit Crawl reading festival (opens in new tab)

SF’s famous decentralized literature and poetry fest brings 250 authors to bars, bookstores, and tattoo parlors across the Mission for pop-ups and inspired readings.

Website
Schedule (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 25, 5 to 9 p.m.
Address
Venues (opens in new tab)

NYX Whispers in the Dark rave (opens in new tab)

A secret-location, no-phones warehouse party for those into pulsing house and techno in dark rooms starting at 2 a.m.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 25, 11:59 p.m. to late
Address
Secret location (opens in new tab)

Keinemusik’s Alan Dixon (opens in new tab)

This rooftop darty brings the minimal house legend out so you can disassociate while staring at the skyline.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Sunday, Oct. 26, 2 to 7 p.m.
Address
Hotel Via, 138 Kings St. (opens in new tab)

Howl-O-Ween dog fest (opens in new tab)

Dress up your doggie and join the puppy parade, corgi meetup, pup-cup races, and costume contest at Spark Social to celebrate SF having more pets than kids.

A man and woman wear matching lion costumes, the woman holds a small dog also dressed in a lion outfit, all smiling outdoors at a sunny event.
Source: Spark Social
Website
Spark Social (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Sunday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
601 Mission Bay Blvd. (opens in new tab)

415 Coffee Club dance party (opens in new tab)

Get caffeinated at this secret location SoMa brunch party with unlimited specialty coffee, DJ sets from Le Crew and YANZY, costumes, drinking games, and a full bar for those starting early.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Sunday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address
Secret location (opens in new tab)

Sunset Sound System Halloween Boat Cruise (opens in new tab)

Sail the seas on the SF Belle as the Sunset house music crew’s Galen, Aurora Halal, and more spin for costumed dancers on multiple stages throughout the boat.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Sunday, Oct. 26, 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address
The San Francisco Belle Hornblower (opens in new tab)

SignalFire’s Disrupt poolside after-party (opens in new tab)

The legendary TechCrunch Disrupt conference after-party for founders and investors returns, hosted by Outgoers’ Josh Constine, with robot fights, a light-up dance floor, eight epic performers like DJ Dials, and a huge headliner.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Tuesday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Address
Register for address (opens in new tab)

Josh Constine can be reached at [email protected]

CultureDanceEventsHalloweenMoviesMusicOutgoersParties