19 fun events in SF, from a literary crawl to a Halloween dance cruise

By Josh Constine Published Oct. 22, 2025 • 4:47pm

Peaches Christ’s immersive haunted house takes over the historic SF Mint with witches, dark rituals, and over 100 live scare actors across 35 sets for an hourlong theatrical nightmare.

A special, spooky installment of everyone’s favorite park movie experience in the Presidio. There will be a Halloween costume contest so dress up for a chance to win special access to our reserved seating section and cozy up right by the screen.

Four blocks of downtown become a massive bhangra boogie with folks of all ages getting down to DJs and live performers, plus subcontinent food trucks and 30+ vendors.

Golf is cool now, so come try next-gen golf simulators, compete in mini-competitions, and check out concerts by Jayceeoh, Noodles, and J Espinosa at the Ferry Building.

40+ bars across the Marina, Polk, and North Beach join forces for a giant costumed pub crawl with shuttle buses between the neighborhoods.

A South Asian-inspired dance night at York Street Collective with DJs, immersive visuals, and homemade parandas where you don’t have to be on anything to have a good time.

Belgian live-electronic collective Stavroz soaks crowds in a cinematic blend of jazz, world, and deep house for a dreamlike dance floor experience that had Public Works throbbing last time.

NYC’s MUNDO crew brings its infamous Bodega Rave to Russian Hill’s Mr. Liquor store with late-night Latin beats by Dos Flakos.

Like a mini SXSW or a noisier Noise Pop, Psyched takes over 20 venues for shows by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Vivian Girls, Shannon & The Clams, and more oddball rockers.

Bring the fam to this urban pumpkin patch for lion dancing, free goodie bags, costume contests, and more.

A free, family-friendly block festival on Alabama Street with art tours by graffiti legend Sirron Norris, TED-style talks on culture and generosity, concerts, tours of local historic buildings, crafts and more by The Drop In.

Mirage Tattoo turns into an epic vintage market for those last-minute costume finds, with DJs, discount racks, tooth gemming, and more on McAllister.

Grab your last-minute costumes and decorations at this Grant Avenue street fair with local art, food, live music, and family-friendly Halloween activities.

SF’s famous decentralized literature and poetry fest brings 250 authors to bars, bookstores, and tattoo parlors across the Mission for pop-ups and inspired readings.

A secret-location, no-phones warehouse party for those into pulsing house and techno in dark rooms starting at 2 a.m.

This rooftop darty brings the minimal house legend out so you can disassociate while staring at the skyline.

Dress up your doggie and join the puppy parade, corgi meetup, pup-cup races, and costume contest at Spark Social to celebrate SF having more pets than kids.

Get caffeinated at this secret location SoMa brunch party with unlimited specialty coffee, DJ sets from Le Crew and YANZY, costumes, drinking games, and a full bar for those starting early.

Sail the seas on the SF Belle as the Sunset house music crew’s Galen, Aurora Halal, and more spin for costumed dancers on multiple stages throughout the boat.