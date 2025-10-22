19 fun events in SF, from a literary crawl to a Halloween dance cruise

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) on your phone (a third-party service).
Terror Vault: Hexed haunted Mint (opens in new tab)
Peaches Christ’s immersive haunted house takes over the historic SF Mint with witches, dark rituals, and over 100 live scare actors across 35 sets for an hourlong theatrical nightmare.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Oct. 23, 6 to 9 p.m.
Sundown Cinema: “Edward Scissorhands” (opens in new tab)
A special, spooky installment of everyone’s favorite park movie experience in the Presidio. There will be a Halloween costume contest so dress up for a chance to win special access to our reserved seating section and cozy up right by the screen.
- Website
- RSVP (opens in new tab)
- Date and time
- Thursday, Oct. 23, 5 p.m., movie starts at 6:30
Bhangra & Beats night market dance party (opens in new tab)
Four blocks of downtown become a massive bhangra boogie with folks of all ages getting down to DJs and live performers, plus subcontinent food trucks and 30+ vendors.
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 24, 5 to 10 p.m.
BoxWorld golf & music fest (opens in new tab)
Golf is cool now, so come try next-gen golf simulators, compete in mini-competitions, and check out concerts by Jayceeoh, Noodles, and J Espinosa at the Ferry Building.
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 24, 5 to 10 p.m.
Crawloween pub crawl (opens in new tab)
40+ bars across the Marina, Polk, and North Beach join forces for a giant costumed pub crawl with shuttle buses between the neighborhoods.
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 24, 6 to 9 p.m.
Shoes Off! sober dance party (opens in new tab)
A South Asian-inspired dance night at York Street Collective with DJs, immersive visuals, and homemade parandas where you don’t have to be on anything to have a good time.
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 24, 8 to 11 p.m.
Stavroz live house music (opens in new tab)
Belgian live-electronic collective Stavroz soaks crowds in a cinematic blend of jazz, world, and deep house for a dreamlike dance floor experience that had Public Works throbbing last time.
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 24, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Bodega Rave (opens in new tab)
NYC’s MUNDO crew brings its infamous Bodega Rave to Russian Hill’s Mr. Liquor store with late-night Latin beats by Dos Flakos.
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 24, 10 p.m.
Psyched indie punk festival (opens in new tab)
Like a mini SXSW or a noisier Noise Pop, Psyched takes over 20 venues for shows by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Vivian Girls, Shannon & The Clams, and more oddball rockers.
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 24 to Monday, Nov. 3
Chinatown Halloween festival (opens in new tab)
Bring the fam to this urban pumpkin patch for lion dancing, free goodie bags, costume contests, and more.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Homecoming festival: Arts, talks, and local tours (opens in new tab)
A free, family-friendly block festival on Alabama Street with art tours by graffiti legend Sirron Norris, TED-style talks on culture and generosity, concerts, tours of local historic buildings, crafts and more by The Drop In.
- Website
- RSVP (opens in new tab)
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cherry Bomb vintage market (opens in new tab)
Mirage Tattoo turns into an epic vintage market for those last-minute costume finds, with DJs, discount racks, tooth gemming, and more on McAllister.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 25, 1 to 7 p.m.
North Beach Halloween Night Market (opens in new tab)
Grab your last-minute costumes and decorations at this Grant Avenue street fair with local art, food, live music, and family-friendly Halloween activities.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 25, 5 to 10 p.m.
Lit Crawl reading festival (opens in new tab)
SF’s famous decentralized literature and poetry fest brings 250 authors to bars, bookstores, and tattoo parlors across the Mission for pop-ups and inspired readings.
- Website
- Schedule (opens in new tab)
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 25, 5 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- Venues (opens in new tab)
NYX Whispers in the Dark rave (opens in new tab)
A secret-location, no-phones warehouse party for those into pulsing house and techno in dark rooms starting at 2 a.m.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 25, 11:59 p.m. to late
Keinemusik’s Alan Dixon (opens in new tab)
This rooftop darty brings the minimal house legend out so you can disassociate while staring at the skyline.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Oct. 26, 2 to 7 p.m.
Howl-O-Ween dog fest (opens in new tab)
Dress up your doggie and join the puppy parade, corgi meetup, pup-cup races, and costume contest at Spark Social to celebrate SF having more pets than kids.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
415 Coffee Club dance party (opens in new tab)
Get caffeinated at this secret location SoMa brunch party with unlimited specialty coffee, DJ sets from Le Crew and YANZY, costumes, drinking games, and a full bar for those starting early.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunset Sound System Halloween Boat Cruise (opens in new tab)
Sail the seas on the SF Belle as the Sunset house music crew’s Galen, Aurora Halal, and more spin for costumed dancers on multiple stages throughout the boat.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Oct. 26, 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.
SignalFire’s Disrupt poolside after-party (opens in new tab)
The legendary TechCrunch Disrupt conference after-party for founders and investors returns, hosted by Outgoers’ Josh Constine, with robot fights, a light-up dance floor, eight epic performers like DJ Dials, and a huge headliner.
- Date and time
- Tuesday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.