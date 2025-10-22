In praise of dim lighting and naughty behavior

By Sara Deseran Published Oct. 22, 2025 • 6:00am

The other night, I went to Brazen Head in Cow Hollow. Unlike most restaurants in the city, the 45-year-old self-proclaimed “public house” has zero interest in celebrating the copious California sunlight reflecting off the azure bay. Instead, the lights envelop you in an orange glow and are dimmed to the edge of utter darkness, giving a Midwestern grandma-level plate of prime rib and baked potato the feeling of something illicit. Clearly, I’m not the only one to think this. “You can hide in our back corner and no one will see you. We’ve had a lot of people meet each other who weren’t supposed to,” laughed owner Eddie Savino when I asked him about the lighting. “Your secret is safe with us.”

This got me thinking about the magic of lighting and how transportative — even transgressive — it can be. As someone who resolutely refuses to allow any overhead lighting in her house, barring the kitchen, I am a firm believer that lighting sets the mood. Everything else follows. If you’re at a restaurant, light must never beam down onto your table as it would, say, in a police interrogation. Equally offensive is one-note light that spreads blandly across the room. Even though I’m guilty of taking pictures of my food, the best mood lighting should be just dark enough to curb your compulsion to post anything to Instagram. Honestly, I’d rather the vague humiliation of getting out my reading glasses than be able to easily see the menu. My sensibilities were confirmed by Keith McNally’s memoir, “I Regret Almost Everything,” released in May. McNally, the founder of some of New York’s most seminal restaurants, including Balthazar, Minetta Tavern, and Pastis, writes that “restaurant design begins and ends with lighting.” He believes that the more side lighting, the more beautiful the room — and the people in it — become.

Source: Photo Illustration by The Standard

San Francisco restaurant designer Wylie Price, who began his career in restaurant kitchens before moving into design, concurs. “McNally’s got that formula: yellowed wire-glass sconces, distressed mirrors, subway tile. Soft, dingy, beautiful.”

