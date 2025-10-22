The curved, wood-shingled midcentury home built for one of San Francisco’s most famous landlords has hit the market for the first time ever. The 10,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom, 6 ½ -bath residence, which is perched atop Forest Hill and boasts elevator access to all of its four levels, is listed for $10 million.

Angelo Sangiacomo, the patriarch behind prolific real estate company Trinity Properties, was the longtime owner of 111 Edgehill Way, according to city records. The home is on the market for the first time since it was built by a “visionary San Francisco family,” who commissioned it in the late 1960s, according to online marketing materials about the property from listing agent Neal Ward, who declined a request for comment.

There are very few homes on the southwestern side of the city that command eight figures. Even nearby in the St. Francis Wood neighborhood, which is known for its spacious estates, the largest sale in the last five years was $7.25 million, according to Redfin. That corner lot home sits on half an acre and has a more traditional look and layout than the Edgehill Way property, but is also half the square footage of the longtime Sangiacomo residence.