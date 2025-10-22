The curved, wood-shingled midcentury home built for one of San Francisco’s most famous landlords has hit the market for the first time ever. The 10,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom, 6½-bath residence, which is perched atop Forest Hill and boasts elevator access to all of its four levels, is listed for $10 million.
Angelo Sangiacomo, the patriarch behind prolific real estate company Trinity Properties, was the longtime owner of 111 Edgehill Way, according to city records. The home is on the market for the first time since it was built by a “visionary San Francisco family,” who commissioned it in the late 1960s, according to online marketing materials about the property from listing agent Neal Ward, who declined a request for comment.
There are very few homes on the southwestern side of the city that command eight figures. Even nearby in the St. Francis Wood neighborhood, which is known for its spacious estates, the largest sale in the last five years was $7.25 million, according to Redfin. That corner lot home sits on half an acre and has a more traditional look and layout than the Edgehill Way property, but is also half the square footage of the longtime Sangiacomo residence.
Robert Arrigoni, co-founder of BAR Architects, designed the property, which was completed in 1970. The San Francisco-based firm is responsible for several other high-profile projects including George Lucas’ Skywalker Ranch in Marin and Robert Redford’s Sundance Resort in Utah.
Sangiacomo and his wife Yvonne had seven children and 13 grandchildren, and the sprawling home was created with a large family in mind. There are six bedrooms on the top floor, including a primary suite with ocean and city views that spans the rounded west-facing facade. The 2,000-square-foot lower level is dubbed the “family retreat,” and has a wet bar and kitchenette, plus two guest suites, according to the marketing for the property.
The main social area takes up the two floors above. A children’s playground sits on a terrace off the entry, and the great room benefits from floor-to-ceiling windows and 20-foot-high ceilings. A skylit bridge walkway acts as a balcony over the living room and provides access to the 14-person dining area with a wood-paneled ceiling. The kitchen, also on this upper level, has a Viking six-burner double oven with range and griddle, two refrigerators, stainless steel counters, and a butcher block island.
Sangiacomo was known for building big properties in the city, though he typically worked on apartments, not bespoke single-family homes. When he died at age 91, obituaries referred to him as the “father of rent control” because a series of his steep rent increases in the 1970s are thought to have spurred city leaders to enact rent restrictions in 1979. At the time of his death in 2015, his 1,900-unit crown jewel, Trinity Place on Market Street, was still under construction; the decadelong project wasn’t completed until six years later in 2021. Yvonne Sangiacomo, whose father was the famed nightclub owner “Bimbo” Giuntoli of Bimbo’s 365 in North Beach, died that same year.
The home was “her favorite place in the world,” according to her obituary.