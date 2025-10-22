The century-old property at the corner of Polk and California also includes 29 apartments.

The century-old building that has been home to San Francisco seafood icon Swan Oyster Depot (opens in new tab) since 1912 has been sold for the first time in decades. Located at the corner of Polk and California Street, the mixed-use property includes five retail units and 29 apartments. According to listing brokers Angelo Baglieri and Clinton Textor of Marcus & Millichap, the building sold for nearly $8 million. “The building has so much history, and it was an incredible transaction to complete,” Baglieri said.

