Posey’s choice to replace Bob Melvin has never worked in Major League Baseball, but won the College World Series in 2024.

By John Shea Published Oct. 22, 2025 • 10:00am

The Giants aren't close to becoming the most talented team in the major leagues. But they've suddenly become the most cutting-edge. At least with their choice of a new manager.

For the first time, a college head coach is jumping straight from the NCAA to manage a Major League Baseball team. Tony Vitello is set to become the Giants’ next manager, according to ESPN (opens in new tab) and Baseball America (opens in new tab). The hiring signals that, more than ever, Buster Posey’s fingerprints are all over this organization.

Vitello, 47, was the head coach at the University of Tennessee since 2018 and guided the Volunteers to the 2024 College World Series title. Three prominent Giants prospects were coached by Vitello: outfielder Drew Gilbert and pitcher Blade Tidwell, acquired from the Mets at the trade deadline, and infielder Gavin Kilen, the team’s top 2025 draft choice.

But that’s not why Posey is hiring Vitello. Posey saw a leader with energy and charisma who could help turn the Giants into a consistent winner after they missed the playoffs eight of the past nine years. Of course, Posey had to be open to a completely different leadership style than Vitello’s predecessor, Bob Melvin, or even the analytic-driven Gabe Kapler, who preceded Melvin. Vitello has dealt mostly with teenagers and young adults in their early 20s, recruiting kids out of high school and playing a pivotal role in their physical and educational development, some of whom were good enough to get drafted.

Conversely, on the Giants, Vitello will deal with grown men who are far removed from their amateur days. The average age of Giants hitters in 2025 was 28.2. The pitchers’ average age was 29.8. These are accomplished professionals who have trained and played a certain way, and while it wouldn’t be advantageous for Vitello to try to reinvent the game, his methods and practices will be closely monitored (and judged) by players and fans. It shouldn’t be difficult to push the young players who are trying to make a name for themselves at the big-league level. The tougher trick is to keep the established stars motivated and focused throughout the grind of a long season, one of the most important duties of a manager. The question is, how will Willy Adames, Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, and Logan Webb respond to Vitello’s leadership?

Tony Vitello has never worked in a major league organization. | Source: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images