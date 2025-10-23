A growing crowd of protesters and federal law enforcement confronted each other Thursday morning at the single road from Oakland leading to the Coast Guard base, which will be used as a staging ground for President Trump’s long-threatened crackdown in the Bay Area. The demonstration briefly turned into a clash as federal agents used what protesters said were explosives and projectiles to clear people from the causeway connecting to Coast Guard Island in the estuary. “A CBP guy opened his trunk, and he got out with this, like, gun thing,” said Bob Sanders, 50, of Oakland. “And they did the flashbang. Then they launched a pepper ball right at the guy’s face, like literally feet away, and just hit him right in the face, and then did another flashbang.”

Other witnesses said another man’s foot was run over by a federal vehicle. The Standard’s reporter heard explosions and saw a man’s face covered with powder. A photographer for The Standard also witnessed several explosions. By 8:30 a.m., there were several hundred people protesting what they expected to be a mission targeting immigrants by federal law enforcement. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection officers were positioned near the crowd.

Federal agents points a non-lethal weapon at a protester at Coast Guard Island on Thursday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoads/The Standard

Drivers were thwarted by the crowd of protesters in Oakland. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

On Wednesday, the Coast Guard confirmed to The Standard that an unknown number of Customs and Border Protection agents would soon arrive and use the island as a “place of operations.” President Donald Trump had frequently complained about crime in San Francisco and said his administration would send forces to clean up the city. Similar operations have been ordered in other cities, such as Los Angeles and Chicago. Traffic was still reaching the island as several US Coast Guard security officers in navy blue uniforms directed drivers. But cars and trucks were backing up along the nearby Embarcadero East and Denison Street.

The Department of Homeland Security entered Coast Guard Island as protesters attempted to prevent government vehicles from entering on Thursday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoads/The Standard

The Department of Homeland Security and US Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to The Standard’s inquiries. Earlier, in the darkness shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday, a lone, determined protester stood watch for signs of the federal surge. The protester stood in the crosswalk in dark clothing, knit cap, and sneakers, and held up a sign that read “ICE out now” on one side and “Shame on you”on the other side. Nearby was the bridge connecting to Coast Guard Island in the estuary.

A man who declined to be identified was the first protester to gather near the Coast Guard base on Thursday. | Source: George Kelly/The Standard