The city’s newest high-end coffee temple is so committed to standing out in the city’s crowded coffee scene that the owners planted a 20-foot redwood in the middle of its open-roof courtyard. The cafe is Hedge Coffee (opens in new tab) , the tree’s name is Francesca, and there’s a hummingbird nest tucked into her branches — for good measure.

Hedge opens Saturday on an industrial block of Shotwell Street in the Mission, almost four years after co-founders Olga and Alex Sobal acquired the high-ceilinged former warehouse with partners Xiani Wang and Kyle Bowes. Alex is a big fan of bonsai, and when they teamed up with prolific restaurant designer Boor Projects (opens in new tab) to envision the space, they wanted something to differentiate it from San Francisco’s many design-forward coffee shops — including the Tartine and Sightglass locations the firm also worked on. “Our architects had the vision to plant a tree in the middle of the building,” Sobal adds, “and here she is.”