Photos: The federal invasion that wasn’t

Scenes from the front lines on one of the most historic days in recent San Francisco history.

It’s been a wild 24 hours in San Francisco. When news broke on Wednesday that the Trump administration was sending a surge of federal agents to an artificial island in the Bay to carry out mass immigration raids, there was a nearly audible scramble across the city to respond.

Debris from when protestors faced off with border patrol officers.

Group chats and social media feeds lit up with Know Your Rights resources, and activists sprang into action — launching previously devised protest schedules and hastily organizing Zoom calls. Mayor Daniel Lurie — who has made a tunnel-vision focus on local issues a hallmark of his administration — addressed the press and adamantly underscored that San Francisco did not need any direct federal intervention in its affairs.

A border patrol agent pushes a demonstrator after detonating a flash bang grenade near the entrance of Coast Guard Island.

Protesters face off with California Highway Patrol near Coast Guard Island where federal officers are stationed on Thursday October 23, 2025. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoads/The Standard Protesters face off with California Highway Patrol near Coast Guard Island where federal officers are stationed on Thursday October 23, 2025. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoads/The Standard

Members of the Coast Guard face off with protesters.

On Thursday morning, protesters swarmed the single road onto Coast Guard Island to block the incoming brigade, prompting federal officers to deploy flash-bang grenades to disperse them. The city waited with bated breath to see what would come next.

Then, almost as suddenly, it was over.

Lurie released a statement saying that after a late-night call with the president, the federal deployment had been canceled. Trump later corroborated the reversal with a typically verbose Truth Social post, specifically shouting out billionaires Jensen Huang and Marc Benioff for helping to paint the picture of a city on the upswing.

Mayor Daniel Lurie addresses the media at City Hall on Thursday. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard

Activists hold banners on the front lines of the Alameda protest. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard A Trump supporter comes face-to-face with protesters. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard

There are still unanswered questions. Will planned protests continue with the same strength and ferocity? Will the DEA and FBI swarm San Francisco to help tamp down the drug trade? Will other parts of the Bay Area still be hit with immigration raids? What is clear is that this will not be a day San Francisco and its residents soon forget.

A protester takes a selfie with the Coast Guard. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoads/The Standard Costumed activists demonstrate on Coast Guard Island. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard