Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

Photos: The federal invasion that wasn’t

Scenes from the front lines on one of the most historic days in recent San Francisco history.

A person wearing tactical gear, a helmet, and a mask stands beside a white vehicle with its door open during dusk or dawn.
A border patrol agent gets out of his vehicle to confront protestors near the entrance of Coast Guard Island in Alameda on Thursday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By Kevin TruongPhotography by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

It’s been a wild 24 hours in San Francisco.

When news broke on Wednesday that the Trump administration was sending a surge of federal agents to an artificial island in the Bay to carry out mass immigration raids, there was a nearly audible scramble across the city to respond.

A person stands on a street near the words “STOP” and “PROPERTY” painted on the ground, holding a protest sign calling out a “lawless dictator.”
Debris from when protestors faced off with border patrol officers.

Group chats and social media feeds lit up with Know Your Rights resources, and activists sprang into action — launching previously devised protest schedules and hastily organizing Zoom calls.

Mayor Daniel Lurie — who has made a tunnel-vision focus on local issues a hallmark of his administration — addressed the press and adamantly underscored that San Francisco did not need any direct federal intervention in its affairs.

A protester holding a sign is sprayed with pepper spray by a heavily armed officer, while other protesters watch and capture the moment on their phones.
A border patrol agent pushes a demonstrator after detonating a flash bang grenade near the entrance of Coast Guard Island.
A protester with a beard speaks intensely facing a line of police officers wearing helmets, face shields, and tactical gear against a clear blue sky.
Protesters face off with California Highway Patrol near Coast Guard Island where federal officers are stationed on Thursday October 23, 2025. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoads/The Standard
Six police officers stand in a line outdoors near a large yellow smiley face balloon floating above them.
Protesters face off with California Highway Patrol near Coast Guard Island where federal officers are stationed on Thursday October 23, 2025. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoads/The Standard
A person in a white jacket faces a line of uniformed officers blocking the road, with police vehicles and a fence visible behind them.
Members of the Coast Guard face off with protesters.

On Thursday morning, protesters swarmed the single road onto Coast Guard Island to block the incoming brigade, prompting federal officers to deploy flash-bang grenades to disperse them. The city waited with bated breath to see what would come next.

A large, bright yellow stylized sun with long, rectangular rays radiates from the right side on a solid light blue background.

Subscribe to The Daily

Because “I saw a TikTok” doesn’t always cut it. Dozens of stories, daily.

Then, almost as suddenly, it was over.

Related

‘Are you part of the invasion?’: Federal officers clash with protesters in East Bay
Trump calls off federal deployment to San Francisco after call with Mayor Lurie
What is Coast Guard Island?

Lurie released a statement saying that after a late-night call with the president, the federal deployment had been canceled.

Trump later corroborated the reversal with a typically verbose Truth Social post, specifically shouting out billionaires Jensen Huang and Marc Benioff for helping to paint the picture of a city on the upswing.

A group of officials, including firefighters, police officers, and a suited man, stand behind a podium with a San Francisco city seal and US flag.
Mayor Daniel Lurie addresses the media at City Hall on Thursday. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard
A crowd of people hold protest signs reading “Our Families Belong Together” and “Las Familias Pertenecen Juntas” blocking a street, with a red car nearby.
Activists hold banners on the front lines of the Alameda protest. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A bearded man in a red “Make America Great Again” hat faces a crowd holding protest signs, with people wearing hats and face coverings nearby.
A Trump supporter comes face-to-face with protesters. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard

There are still unanswered questions.

Will planned protests continue with the same strength and ferocity? Will the DEA and FBI swarm San Francisco to help tamp down the drug trade? Will other parts of the Bay Area still be hit with immigration raids?

What is clear is that this will not be a day San Francisco and its residents soon forget.

A woman in a red bra takes a selfie holding a water bottle and pink can, while a line of police officers in riot gear stands behind her.
A protester takes a selfie with the Coast Guard. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoads/The Standard
A person in a yellow chicken costume holds a rubber chicken while another person holds a sign reading “TO STOP A FASCIST REGIME,” facing a line of police officers.
Costumed activists demonstrate on Coast Guard Island. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard
A masked man wearing a black San Francisco 49ers shirt is being detained by police officers in riot gear while bystanders record with their phones.
A protester is arrested by California Highway Patrol near Coast Guard Island. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoads/The Standard

Kevin Truong can be reached at [email protected]

Filed Under

Donald TrumpImmigrationNational GuardNews