Oakland mayor: Federal immigration surge called off across Bay Area

A day after President Trump said San Francisco would not be targeted, officials said that the entire Bay Area would be spared.

The planned surge of federal immigration agents has been canceled across the Bay Area, according to a statement from Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee. “I spoke with Alameda County Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez, who confirmed through her communications with ICE that Border Patrol operations are canceled for the greater Bay Area — which includes Oakland — at this time,” Lee said. The New York Times (opens in new tab) said federal officials confirmed that U.S. Customs and Border Protection was not expected to carry out the operation that had been planned for the region.

The Oakland mayor’s statement comes a day after President Donald Trump said he was halting the planned operation in San Francisco after consulting with Mayor Daniel Lurie and tech billionaires like Jensen Huang and Marc Benioff. When asked what precipitated the decision to call off the surge in the rest of the Bay Area, the Department of Homeland Security pointed to Trump’s earlier remarks. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Protests kicked off on Thursday at the road leading to Coast Guard Island, where federal agents were staging in preparation for the raids. Law enforcement opened fire on a U-Haul truck that the Coast Guard said “erratically” drove in reverse and defied commands to halt late Thursday. The truck driver was shot and is in custody, while a bystander was injured, according to officials. Lee said that the Oakland Police Department is helping the Alameda Police Department in securing the scene. The FBI is the lead agency investigating the incident.