One week after Dreamforce, SF’s open-air drug markets are back in action

It was strangely quiet on Sixth Street on the night of Oct. 16.



On corners long plagued by drug use and sales, police stood watch, their cars stationed on both sides of Market Street long after midnight. Drug users were scattered through the narrow side streets. But the usual crowd of dealers, and the chaos that typically accompanies them, was notably absent. It appeared the city was employing a new strategy and that it had been successful in displacing much of the drug activity from its most blighted street.



Just a week later, early in the morning of Oct. 23, the scene was back to its usual state. A hundred drug users and dealers filled the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Market Street. Dealers operated in clear view as cops sped through to nearby calls, and officers paid little mind to the group as it overflowed into the street.



What changed? Dreamforce was over.

The annual Dreamforce convention convened by the city’s largest private employer, Salesforce, brought 50,000 tech workers and accompanying police reinforcements to the city’s most troubled blocks from Oct. 14 to 16. But according to outreach workers, San Francisco police, and The Standard’s own on-the-ground reporting, that enforcement, like the convention-goers, was just temporary.

Dreamforce was widely hailed as a success, with SFPD calling it “one of the safest events on record.” But the brief crackdown echoed a familiar pattern in San Francisco: the city’s ability to marshal resources when the spotlight is on, only for its most persistent problems to return once it fades.



“They’re just playing a game of cat and mouse,” said Billy, who was using fentanyl on Market Street Wednesday night. “It’s not going to just go away.”



While police raced past the drug market to a nearby call in the small hours of Thursday morning, pandemonium ensued at the corner of Golden Gate and Market. Just after midnight, a drug dealer laid his scale on the ground to weigh out a portion of fentanyl as one of his customers started to overdose.



The middle-aged fentanyl user convulsed on the sidewalk of Golden Gate Avenue, his legs shaking as his face turned pale, then blue. His friends rushed around him, rubbing his sternum and calling out for help. But the crowd urged them not to dial 911 and invite the attention of first responders. A block away, at least nine police officers and several paramedics were responding to an apparent altercation between two women.