By Gabe Greschler Published Oct. 24, 2025 • 6:00am

Sorry, Zyn users. No more citrus, black cherry, or cinnamon upper decky lip pillows for you. The City Attorney’s office on Friday secured a roughly $3 million settlement with online tobacco retailers it accused of skirting San Francisco’s 2017 flavored tobacco ban through online Zyn sales. In a statement, City Attorney David Chiu said the online retailers — Rogue Holdings, Swisher International, and Northerner Scandinavia — “are not above our San Francisco laws and cannot ship banned products into our city.” He added, “We take protecting our community’s health seriously and selling these products will not be tolerated.”

The companies did not respond to a request for comment. Zyn, which tobacco giant Philip Morris International acquired in 2022 when it purchased its owner Swedish Match, has grown in popularity in recent years as an alternative to cigarettes and vaping. The company’s coin-sized, absorbent pouches contain nicotine salt, which users place in their upper lip between their gums. A pack of 15 Zyns typically costs less than $10.

Zyn users slip the pouch between their upper lip and gum. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard

The product comes in both flavored and unflavored versions. The settlement does not target unflavored pouches, which can still be purchased at corner stores and tobacco shops. The city sued the online retailers in September 2024 for allegedly violating the city law. Friday’s settlement requires Rogue Holdings and Swisher International to pay the city a combined $485,000, while Northerner Scandinavia will fork over $2.5 million. It also forces the companies to post language on their websites stating that their flavored products are prohibited in the city.