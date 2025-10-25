Condor Club employees arrested on suspicion of murdering owner of the topless bar

Three weeks after Mark Calcagni, the 60-year-old owner of the Condor Club, a topless bar in North Beach, was fatally shot in the early morning hours at his Santa Rosa home, two of his former employees have been arrested for allegedly carrying out the attack.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said Saturday that Richard Lund, 43, and Asia Morton, 25, who live together and are involved romantically, had planned the attack before Lund allegedly pulled the trigger on Oct. 3.

Using information from witnesses, digital footprints, and surveillance footage, detectives came to “believe Lund fatally shot Calcagni after waiting for him to return home from work in the early morning hours,” police said.