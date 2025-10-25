Gone are the faux-stone walls, replaced with sculpted seashells and elegant sconces. But the menu remains largely the same.

By Astrid Kane Photography by Poppy Lynch Published Oct. 25, 2025 • 6:00am

Dominic Di Grande of The Gold Mirror (opens in new tab) , the old-school Italian spot on Taraval Street, had a problem on his hands. Ahead of the 56-year-old restaurant’s grand reopening on Saturday, he and his brother Roberto were given strict instructions by just about everyone they know: Don’t touch the menu. “We’ve had hundreds of emails saying, ‘Please don’t change anything!’” Dominic says. “Everyone’s got their favorite thing. They’re like, ‘Hey, is it still gonna be on the menu?’” Loyal patrons want things to stay the same, but every restaurant has to evolve. And the interior of The Gold Mirror, a staple of the city’s west side, underwent a top-to-bottom transformation during the 2-year closure. So some changes to the menu were in order, too. Old-timers may be stunned at the magnitude of the upgrade by design firm Cult Revival (opens in new tab) . Almost every aspect of the interior is new, from the chandeliers to the seats to the marble bar top. Gone are the faux-stone walls and oversized lanterns; in their place are dark paint, sculpted seashells, and elegant sconces.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brothers, both chef-owners, did their best to listen to their legions of regulars, but some changes to the . Fan favorites like petrale sole, calamari with garlic and pepperoncini, and veal saltimbocca will still be available when the restaurant begins serving diners on Oct. 29. But a few dishes — they’re coy about exactly which — have indeed come off the menu, though they will reappear occasionally as specials. Plus, the brothers aren’t against satiating their fans’ cravings for nostalgia. “If we have the ingredients, we’ll make it for them,” Dominic says.

Gold Mirror general manager and wine director Sergio Blandon. A titular gold mirror peeks out from behind the bar shelving.

There are additions, as well, including house-made Sicilian fennel sausage and a “fior de carciofo” agnolotti filled with artichokes sourced from Castroville. It’s a time-consuming dish. “I take the whole sheet of pasta and wrap it in a spiral, then stuff it so that it becomes an artichoke rose,” Dominic says. He confesses to a bit of trepidation after spending 22 months away from a kitchen he’s worked in since the seventh grade under his father, Giuseppe, who opened The Gold Mirror in 1969. Apart from occasional gigs at Sonoma County’s exclusive Bohemian Club, Dominic has been off since January 2024. “I have to get back in shape before I can execute a menu this large,” he says. “It’s like a half-marathon.”

All the news you can eat Get the Off Menu newsletter every Wednesday for the latest restaurant dish. Sign up now!

The renovation also saw the restrooms updated and the upstairs dining area given extra breathing room by lowering the floor three-and-a-half inches — a herculean undertaking and much of the reason the renovation took longer than the initial estimate. Framed proclamations from politicians of all stripes remain on the walls, a display of affection from decades’ worth of supervisors and mayors.

Virtually every aspect of The Gold Mirror’s interior has been updated.