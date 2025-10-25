When life gives you a potential federal invasion, make sandcastles

By Ezra Wallach Published Oct. 25, 2025 • 6:00pm

One of San Francisco’s most wholesome days of the year took place on what was poised to be — if federal troops descended — one of the most fraught days in the city’s history. Instead, families flocked to the north end of Ocean Beach for the tranquil 43rd annual Sandcastle Classic. The weather wasn’t sunny or dry, which would be the preferred condition for most construction projects, but instead was misty, windy, and at times rainy — perfect for compacting sand. Whatever water couldn’t be found in the skies came from holes dug waist-deep into the sand by each of the competing teams, which were composed of fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders from local schools (with the exception of one construction site that solicited help from strangers and was organized by local environmental artist, Zach Pine).

Kids of all sizes dragged around full buckets of water, sprinkled it around the structure, and carefully shaved sand as though they were Auguste Rodin. Each of the structures had different inspirations that built off of this year’s video games theme, including Minecraft, Super Mario Brothers, and Animal Crossing.

Source: Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu/Getty Images

Hundreds of families turned out for the contest.

Source: Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu/Getty Images

Students prepared for the occasion with the help of the local engineers, architects, and construction workers, whose companies sponsored the event and provided all the tools necessary — not just sand pails — to build the castles fit for real-life kings. To plan out their structures, construction professionals visited the schools on three separate occasions: the first time to brainstorm the idea, the second time to create a 3D model out of clay, and the third time to draw out the blueprint of the structure with chalk on blacktop to give kids a sense of the scale.

Clyde and Jessica Nelson came dressed as a frog and a unicorn, respectively.

Santiago Harris, a construction worker at Vamir, has been a part of the event for 18 years. This year, he teamed up with sixth graders from Starr King Elementary School, who he says need these kinds of programs to make up for a lack of sufficient art offerings in local school districts. Not only does the program teach kids real-world skills, like how to “materialize an idea,” Harris Harris, but it also teaches them that “architecture is art.” Organized by LEAP, a local education nonprofit, the event sought to raise at least $300,000 for arts education. Related Diplo’s Run Club takes over Golden Gate Park Rolling the dice on a new SF backgammon club ‘Best vibes ever’: Locals and travelers (and dogs) bask in SF’s ‘second summer’ “It’s a great example for kids to see what building looks like,” Harris said during his short lunch break before jumping back into the action. “It’s very similar to a real project.” The sandcastles weren’t the only wholesome thing about the occasion, which ultimately had the vibe of any other school event like a track meet, albeit with the dramatic backdrop of Sutro Heights. Some kids had left their construction sites to feed pizza to a flock of seagulls, which they also screamed at and chased with paper plates folded to look like swords. Behind them, two moms bantered back and forth in Chinese, Starbucks in hand.

Just a few feet away, one dad had decided to lay down for a nap. Another dad was hitting his vape pen. Dance remixes of Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Chappelle Roan were drowned out by the sound of crashing waves. An inflatable Among Us character had trouble balancing in the bumpy sand. Some who stopped by the event weren’t parents, kids or architectural nerds, but rather ordinary people in search of a fun Saturday.

Source: Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu/Getty Images